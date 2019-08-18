Ohio Pain & Rehabilitation, a chiropractic, physical therapy and orthopedic center in Warren, honored its team member and back/spine surgeon, Dr. Robert McLain for being awarded as a top innovator in his field by Cleveland Magazine in its Best Doctors issue.

Dr. McLain is a St. Vincent Charity Medical Spine Surgeon and long-time Cleveland medical leader. He provides spine surgery and after surgery care to the patients at Ohio Pain & Rehabilitation who need complex back and neck surgery.

Ohio Pain and Rehabilitation is a team comprised of medical doctors, spine and extremity surgeons, chiropractic physicians, physical therapists, exercise physiologists and massage therapists. The multi-discipline approach offers patients numerous treatment options to most effectively care for its injuries.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber is pleased to announce that Lauren Johnson, manager of the 422 Project and Business Development, has completed the necessary coursework through the Ohio Economic Development Institute to earn the Ohio Certified Economic Developer (Ohio CED) credential.

Johnson’s capstone project was the creation of an investment prospectus for the Valley’s 15 designated Opportunity Zones. That prospectus was launched publicly Aug. 5 and can be found at https://bit.ly/2KB1Zt9