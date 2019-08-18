New Middletown white nationalist charged with threats against JCC

By SEAN BARRON

YOUNGSTOWN

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man at his New Middletown home after they obtained a video and information he had posted on Instagram that they say showed him shooting what appears to be an assault rifle, accompanied by the sounds of sirens and screams.

James P. Reardon Jr., of Eastwood Drive, faces telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges after authorities say he made a threat on the post that tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, on the city’s North Side.

Under the video, posted July 11, Reardon added the caption, “Police identify shooter of Youngstown Jewish Family Center as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon,” authorities allege.

An investigation determined the account belonged to Reardon, police said.

New Middletown police and members of the Violent Crimes Task Force and the FBI served an arrest warrant for Reardon, then took him into custody when he arrived home. A search of his residence turned up numerous assault weapons, a gas mask and other items that were seized, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

About 4:30 p.m. Friday, JCC officials learned of the Instagram post, then notified Youngstown and Liberty police, as well as the FBI. Shortly after, leaders of three area synagogues – Temple El Emeth in Liberty, Congregation Rodef Shalom in Youngstown and Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah in Boardman – were briefed about arrangements to provide additional security at the JCC and their locations, according to a statement the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation released Saturday.

The material was posted last month by someone who adopted the Instagram name “ira_seamus,” which was the online pseudonym Reardon used, the statement also says.

Andrew Lipkin, the Jewish Federation’s executive vice president, praised law enforcement personnel for their quick response to the threat.

“I want to stress today that this is a clear example of everything going right. The system worked,” Lipkin said. “We take very seriously the need to be vigilant to ensure the safety of all members of the Jewish community, as well as members and guests of our Jewish Community Center and our other agencies.”

Reardon is in the Mahoning County jail and set to appear in Struthers Municipal Court on Monday morning.

Judge Dominic Leone set Reardon’s bond at $250,000.