MILESTONES

PH.D

2007 grad of Ursuline earns doctorate degree

Megan A. Vendemia of Boardman has earned her doctor of philosophy degree from Ohio State University. Her dissertation was “Clarifying the Relationships Between the Self, Selfie, and Self-Objectification: The Effects of Engaging in Photo Modification and Receiving Positive Feedback on Women’s Photographic Self-Presentations Online.”

She was the recipient of several awards from OSU’s School of Communication. In 2018, she received the Doris Gildea Morgan Scholarship Award as a post-candidacy graduate student who demonstrated excellence in research. She received the Albert Warren Scholarship Award for teaching excellence in 2017.

In 2016, she received the Walter B. Emery Memorial Scholarship Award as a pre-candidacy graduate student who demonstrated excellence in research.

Vendemia is a 2007 graduate of Ursuline High School. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Youngstown State University in 2011, a master of business administration degree in 2012 from Bowling Green State University, and a master of arts degree in 2015 from OSU.

This month, she accepted a tenure-track assistant professor position in the School of Communication at Chapman University in Orange, Calif.

She is the daughter of Dr. William and Maureen Vendemia of Boardman.

Milestones is a regular Sunday feature in The Vindicator. Articles must be submitted within 30 days of the Milestone event. Include a stamped, self-addressed envelope if you want a picture returned. Pictures also may be picked up at the paper’s Front Street facility at the security guard station. Send items to: Milestones, c/o The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown 44501, or by email to news@vindy.com and put “Milestones” in the subject line.