Your champions — Greatest Golfer 2019 Farmers National tourney

Greatest Golfer Live Scores Click here to see this year's live scores.

The 2019 season of Greatest Golfer of the Valley — the 10th season of this annual amateur golf championship series for all ages — peaks Friday.

The signature event, the Farmers National Bank 54-hole adult tourney, will feature 280 Valley golfers.

This is the 7th straight year the event has drawn more than 275 amateur players.

Joey Cilone, Toni Notaro and Dick Marlowe are the defending Open champions for men, women and seniors.

The 2019 Greatest launched a handful of new events while retaining its tradition that touches more than 3,400 golfers per summer.

New sponsors join Greatest this year. The event is led by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage, Covelli Enterprises and The Lake Club — going on seven years together in the title positions. Farmers and The Lake Club have been with Greatest since its 2010 start.

Ryan Alternative Staffing, Avalon Lakes and MyLoop continue their support.

Joining Phantom Fireworks as a new event title sponsor are HBK and The Waypoint Group at Morgan Stanley.

Joining them as new faces to Greatest are division sponsors Bearing Service Company, The Upstairs restaurant, Koncrete Dezign and Golf Headquarters.

HERE ARE THE SUNDAY FINAL scores of the 2019 Greatest Golfer.

HERE ARE THE COMPLETE 2-day scores and who advances to The Lake Club.