COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Salem Regional Medical Center v. Joseph Robb, money.

Whitmer’s Feed and Grain Inc. v. Tom Colpetzer et al, money.

DIVORCES ASKED

Vaun Stoots, 46058 Lori Road, East Liverpool, v. Victoria Stoots, 45845 Madison Drive, East Liverpool.

Amey Ward, 1240 E. Park Blvd., East Liverpool, v. Brock Ward, of same.

Nicholas Cyphert, 135 W. Main St., Washingtonville, v. Samantha Shultz, 296 W. Vermont Ave., Sebring.

DIVORCES GRANTED

James Frost v. Deborah Frost.

Michelle Eells v. Scott Eells.

Amy Parilla v. Robert Parilla.

Andrea Dawson v. Peter Dawson.

Jeremy McConnell v. Carrie McConnell.

Joanne Hickman v. Rick Hickman.

Nicholas Cataldo v. Amber Cataldo.

Denver Mays v. Melissa Mays.

Joellen Browning v. Thomas Browning.

DISSOLUTION ASKED

Thomas Lynch, 303 Walnut Ridge Road, Salineville, and Peggy Lynch, 235 Chestnut St., Lisbon.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Lynn Langdon and Jeffery Langdon.

David Benn and Michele Benn.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

DOCKET

Citibank NA v. James M. Stambolia et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. v. Tawanna Fitzpatrick et al, foreclosure.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Pamela S. Solmen et al, foreclosure.

Ally Bank v. Maurice G. Hightower, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Timothy Davis, default.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Heather Olah, default.

Second Round LP v. Michele Gaetano, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Melony J. Shafer, default.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Amber Santisi, default.

Shawn D. Thiel v. National Management Corp. et al, dismissed.

Andre N. Elton v. Cleveland Steel Container Corp. et al, dismissed.

Karen Thompson v. Christine Sheridan et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Charles M. Grimes et al, dismissed.

Michael Pacak v. Robert A. Berk et al, dismissed.

Veronica Castle v. LTV Steel Corp. et al, dismissed.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Kyle Hinkle et al, dismissed.

Christopher Vitello v. Youngstown Country Club et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Rashad A. Williams et al, dismissed.

State v. Shane Turner, sentenced (2).

State v. Jeremiah U. Jones, sentenced (2).

State v. Taylor L. Clay, sentenced.

State v. Isell L. Witherspoon.

State v. Dewayne L. Jordan, sentenced.

State v. Stephanie M. Fox, sentenced.

State v. Michael Porterfield, sentenced.

State v. Anthony Spina, sentenced.

State v. Nicholas A. Chronister, sentenced.

State v. Nicholas J. Lee, sentenced.

Nicole Tomlin et al v. Michael J. Easterling, settled.

Erica J. Richard v. Matthew A. Griffith et al, settled.

Karen G. Orlando v. Demar J. Bevly et al, settled.

Hsui C. Boyll v. Delphi Automotive Systems LLC et al, settled.

UH Geauga Regional Hospital v. Ronald Huston, dismissed.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Scott R. Ridel and Noelle T. Ridel.

James Throckmorton and Julia Throckmorton.

Janet Bettiker and Kimber Bettiker.

Roger D. Herron and Theresa J. Herron.

Meghan A. Klem and Michael R. Klem.

Julie K. Leslie and Steven J. Leslie.

Megan A. Frantz and Dustin L. Frantz.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Edward A. Givens v. Nicole L. Givens.

Raeanne Brantley v. Joshua Brantley.

Keith Huynh v. Gina Huynh.

DOMESTIC CASES DISMISSED

Christopher J. O’Malley v. Amy L. O’Malley.