Chamber speaker

BOARDMAN

Gov. Mike DeWine will be the keynote speaker at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s Salute to Business event Aug. 29.

The event at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center, 7440 South Ave., will recognize Valley businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries, preview the upcoming Youngstown State University football season and kick off the Canfield Fair.

The cost is $30 for members and $40 for prospective members. Advanced registration must be received by Friday.

New board member

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University Foundation appointed Mary Beth Houser as a member of its board of trustees for 2019-2022.

Houser is vice president/senior relationship manager of Huntington National Bank and was previously an attorney and shareholder with Manchester, Newman & Bennett.

The foundation is the designated philanthropic entity of YSU.

Trade expo on tap

CANFIELD

The Builders Association of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania; Western Reserve Building Trades; Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull Educational Service Centers; and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber Foundation are partnering to host the first Mahoning Valley Skilled Trades Expo from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Canfield Fairgrounds. The expo will give students an opportunity to experience a variety of skills and talk to industry professionals about a pathway into the skilled trades.