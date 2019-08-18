Blood Drives
MONDAY
Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High St., noon to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Austintown Health Care, 650 S. Meridian Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Manor at Autumn Hills, 2567 Niles Vienna Road, Niles, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Avalon Golf and Country Club Squaw Creek Facility, 761 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., 1 to 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
St. Patrick Catholic Church, 367 N. Main St., Hubbard, noon to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
