Blood Drives

MONDAY

Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High St., noon to 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Austintown Health Care, 650 S. Meridian Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Manor at Autumn Hills, 2567 Niles Vienna Road, Niles, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Avalon Golf and Country Club Squaw Creek Facility, 761 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., 1 to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 367 N. Main St., Hubbard, noon to 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.