Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Dolishah Spivey, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 16.
Marynda Porter, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 16.
Jennifer and Anthony Pusco, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 16.
Taylor and Stephen Wanner, Warren, boy, Aug. 16.
Zhane Sims, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 16.
Alexis Gordulic, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 16.
Nicole Carbone and Andray Lee, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 16.
Kayla and Andrew Lamp, Niles, boy, Aug. 16.
Jennifer and Andrew Lengaver, Lowellville, girl, Aug. 16.
Jalaeia Winston and Christopher Gibboney, Girard, boy, Aug. 16.
Kristin and Junior Munholand, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 15.
Samantha Spahr, Wellsville, girl, Aug. 15.
Charles and Lacy Davis, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 15.
Nyamekye and Brendan Wehby, Campbell, boy, Aug. 15.
Dominique Harris and Tecokog Irving Jr., Youngstown, Aug. 15.
Nicole Corbett and Jeremy Fray, Struthers, Aug. 15.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Maria Reel and Damien Moody, Cortland, boy, Aug. 13.
Jazzera Owens and Lamar Carmichael, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 12.
Angela Carrol and Daniel Koleszar, Southington, girl, Aug. 14.
Yvonne Ralston and Jamie Perkins, Kinsman, girl, Aug. 14.
Leona Miller and Marvin Miller, Middlefield, girl, Aug. 15.
Shana McCain, Warren, boy, Aug. 15.
Ryaana Powell, Warren, boy, Aug. 15.
Jennifer and Gregory Tate, Greenville, Pa., girl, Aug. 15.
Courtney and Robert Horvath, Newton Falls, boy, Aug. 15.
