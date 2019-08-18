Agenda Monday

Canfield school board, noon, meeting for the purpose of hiring and all such other business as may come before the board, board meeting room, 100 Wadsworth St.

Hubbard school board, work session, 5:30 p.m.; regular session, 7 p.m., board room, 108 Orchard Ave.

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, regular meeting immediately following, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Lordstown Village Utility Committee, 5:30 p.m., caucus room, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, finance committee meeting, 4:15 p.m. in conference room; capital, facilities and grounds committee meeting, 5 p.m. in conference room; ethics committee meeting, 5:45 p.m. in conference room; board meeting, 6 p.m. in cafeteria, Leonard Kirtz School, 4801 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.

Mahoning County Career & Technical Center, board meeting, 4:30 p.m., conference room, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

