Unemployment rate remains the same

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment remained the same from June to July.

State officials Friday said the unemployment rate was 4 percent in July. Ohio’s unemployment rate stood at 4.6 percent in July of last year.

The national rate was 3.7 percent in July, also unchanged from June, and down from 3.9 percent in June 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 4,500 jobs from June to July.

The agency reports gains in manufacturing, mining and logging, leisure and hospitality and educational and health services.

That outweighed losses in July in construction, professional and business services and trade, transportation, and utilities.

Government employment increased by 2,000 in July.

Additive Cluster to host conference

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS

The Additive Manufacturing Cluster of Ohio is hosting its third annual conference beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Corporate College East, 4400 Richmond Road.

Fire damages Lloyd Wright home

CINCINNATI

Authorities say a fire at a Cincinnati home designed by famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright caused about $100,000 in damage.

Fire officials say the blaze was contained to a front room that was heavily damaged and that there is smoke damage throughout the home.

No one was injured in the fire discovered Thursday night while the owners were out of town. The cause is being investigated.

The home known as the Boulter House sold in March for $630,000.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that its former owners spent about 15 years restoring the house to its original design and adding modern updates.

It’s one of three homes in Cincinnati designed by Wright.

Ohio girl, 9, bitten by shark in Fla.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla.

A newspaper reports that a young girl has become the 10th person bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., this year.

The Daytona Beach News Journal quotes authorities as saying 9-year-old Margaret Crum of Canton, Ohio, was bitten in the right leg Friday while wading through the water at the beach on Florida’s central Atlantic coast.

Capt. Tammy Malphurs of the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue says the girl’s injuries weren’t serious.

Experts say factors contributing to shark bites are large numbers of people in the water and ocean currents bringing bait fish closer to shore.

Staff/wire reports