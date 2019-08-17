Raccoon in contact with pet dogs tests positive for rabies

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A raccoon that came into contact with two pet dogs has tested positive for rabies, according to a release from Mahoning County Public Health.

The dogs, who were exposed to the raccoon along with their owner, were not current on rabies vaccinations, but have since received booster shots, the release states.

The dogs will remain quarantined for 180 days, which is a standard precautionary measure.

“Rabies is most often transmitted through bites and scratches from unvaccinated pets, strays, and wildlife,” said Ryan Tekac, MCPH environmental health director. “Residents should be watchful and not interact with or feed wildlife. Pets should be fed indoors and trash can lids secured to avoid attracting wildlife onto your property.”

MPCH recommends residents protect themselves and their pets from rabies in several ways:

Vaccinate your pets.

Maintain control of your pets to reduce their exposure to wildlife.

Spay or neuter to decrease the number of stray animals.

Avoid contact with wildlife and stray animals.

Wash any animal bite areas thoroughly and follow up with a physician.

Report any bite incidents to your local health department.

The Ohio Department of Health, which confirmed the raccoon was infected, plans to distribute rabies vaccine-laden bait by air and ground between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3, according to the release.

Though that bait is not harmful to humans or pets – though pets that eat multiple baits may have temporary vomiting or diarrhea – anyone exposed to the liquid inside the bait should thoroughly wash their hands and other exposed skin, the release states.