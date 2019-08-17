Man, 20, arrested in threat against Jewish center in Y'town
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Police have arrested a 20-year-old man at his New Middletown home after they obtained a video and information he had posted on Instagram that purportedly showed him shooting what appears to be an assault rifle, accompanied by the sounds of sirens and screams.
James P. Reardon Jr., of Eastwood Drive, faces telecommunications-harassment and aggravated-menacing charges after authorities say he made a threat on the post that tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, on the North Side.
Under the video, posted July 11, Reardon added the caption, “Police identify shooter of Youngstown Jewish Family Center as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon,” authorities alleged.
An investigation determined the account belonged to Reardon, police said.
