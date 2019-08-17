Lordstown schools dedicate new scoreboard and flag pole

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

Two military veterans raised the American flag on a new pole at Lordstown Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon as the National Anthem was played before the start of Lordstown’s first high school soccer game of the year.

Next to the new flag pole is the new scoreboard for the stadium, which also serves as a venue for track and other events.

Lordstown school board President Bill Catlin also thanked Lordstown military veterans for their service. They were invited to the event because the stadium is named for veterans.

The activities also included a dedication of the new flag pole and score board and a thank you to the companies that contributed money as part of the “Finish the Field” fundraising campaign.

Lordstown Energy Center donated $1 million in 2017 through a negotiated tax incentive to the school district for its $1.3 million stadium project. It also contributed other money for the scoreboard and other projects.

Holeton Inc., a Lordstown excavating company, and the Cafaro Family Foundation also contributed to the Finish the Field fundraiser, Holeton providing the money for the flag pole.

School board member Carla Click, who raised the flag with Drew Schneider, Lordstown Energy Center plant manager, said the sports complex has increased the appeal of Lordstown track and field.

“Schools want to come here because of this track,” she said. Click and Schneider are both veterans of the U.S. Navy.