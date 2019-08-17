Greatest Golfer: Lift, clean and place policy leads to low scores at Mill Creek Golf Course

By GREG GULAS

sports@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

Jonah Karzmer and Brandon Pluchinsky have won four of the last six Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley men’s open division championships.

Each shot 67 Friday to share the lead after the first round at Mill Creek’s north and south golf courses, fashioning two of 13 under-par rounds.

“The course was nice and they made the right decision to lift, clean and place through the green,” said Karzmer, who is one of the Greatest Golfer founders and winner of titles in 2013 and 2015. “I played fairly consistent all day, hit two bad shots on holes No. 1 and 3, but after that had five birdies without a bogey.

“I left two birdie putts short but was happy with a 67. It’s a good position for the weekend.”

Pluchinsky first won Greatest as a teen then captured back-to-back titles in 2017-18.

“The key was that I was keeping my ball in play,” Pluchinsky said. “I was hitting the greens and basically two-putting, had four birdies, just one bogey and the rest pars. It was basically a boring round.

“I’ll be playing Youngstown Country Club [today] and I’m hoping for the same thing. I just want to keep it in play because there are a lot of players in our division sitting right there ready to take advantage if anyone falters. YCC will have the greens rolling.”

Joey Cilone’s 68 was one stroke back in third-place while Garrett Frank was two strokes off the pace and in fourth place at 69.

In ladies open play, Toni Notaro and Emily Robertson each carded 72 to tie for the first-round lead while Angela Molaskey sits in third place after a 76 left her four strokes off the pace.

“I’m thrilled to be in this position and just glad to be able to hang with them,” Notaro said. “The greens were rough, but the course otherwise is in good shape considering the weather we have had.

“I played with Jenna Jacobson, this was her first time in the Greatest Golfer and she did really well. It made for a pleasant round.”

Robertson is a native of Pataskala, lives in Austintown and is a Ph.D candidate in physical therapy at Youngstown State University.

“This is really my first competition in some time, so I was quite pleased with my round,” Robertson said. “I had a few high numbers, but the course was in good shape and I was able to get those numbers back.

“The last time I played in a tournament of this magnitude was several years ago, so I was pleased with my round.”

In seniors 7-11 action, Chuck Montgomery, the former Hubbard High School athletic director, fired a 69 for a four-stroke lead over Rocco Gennaro and Brad McDevitt.

“I bogeyed holes No. 1 and 2, then had three birdies after that to get back on track,” Montgomery said. “I hit fairways and greens, kept the ball in play, two or one-putted and didn’t overhit it. I even missed a few six- or seven-footers.

“I felt good hitting the ball tee to green and had a nice consistent day. The key to my round was hitting a lot of greens.”

Bob Leonard’s 69 was two strokes better than runner-up Tim Porter in Legends open play. Dennis Piper carded 73 to remain four shots off the pace.

Leonard won Thursday’s Longest Drive senior competition with a 250-yard drive.

“The long drive competition definitely loosened me up,” Leonard said. “It wasn’t bad at all today because of lift, clean and pace. You had good lies. I putted really well, missed a few birdie opportunities but putted well when I needed to.”

Porter had a good day from tee to green.

“I played well, only had two, three-putt greens and lost just one ball, which pretty much sums up my round, “ Porter said. “I played good from tee to green and had a great time.”

On fire was The Lake Club’s Geno Bellato, architect of day’s best round with a 65 in the seniors open division. He had seven birdies and just two bogeys, making birdie on holes No. 3, 4, 5, 9, 12, 14 and 15

“I hit both par 5s in two, just missing an eagle on both,” Bellato said. “I thought conditions would be a lot worse. Greens weren’t fast, but not horrible. Anytime you make seven birdies you have to like the course.”

Jim Cogar, Dick Marlowe, Glenn Milton and Frank Santisi each carded 68 and are tied for second.

In men’s 3-6 play, Matthew Griggs is the leader at 66, three shots better than J.P. Jones and six shots ahead of Dylan Todd, who sits in third-place.

A.J. Myers’ 73 is tops in men’s 7-9 with Michael Guerrieri, Joe Mosca, Mark McDuff and Josh Randolph two back at 75.

Jay Crago’s 71 is tops in men’s 10-12 with Roderick Cook, Daniel Ford and Jason Rivello four shots off the pace.

In men’s 13-15 action, Bradley Koch’s 75 is four shots better than Michael Missik (79) while in men’s 16-20, Dan Horacek, who finished third in Thursday’s Par-3 competition at Tippecanoe Country Club, is atop the leader board at 78, two shots better than Joe Fanto (80) and three shots ahead of Adrian Amedia (81).

In senior’s 12-plus, Tim Russo fired 74, one stroke better than Fred Fisher with John Beard two shots back.

Rick Istnick, former East Palestine High School athletic director, carded 76 for a one-stroke lead over Pete Bennett in legend’s 10-plus play. John Dunn is two strokes off the pace.

Brian Tolnar, Mill Creek PGA director of golf, said many of the scores really stood out.

“With 13 players under par and two at even-par today, conditions were very favorable for scoring,” Tolnar said. “We played lift, clean and place to ensure that everyone had a good lie based on some of the flooding from June and July. It was a great kickoff to Todd Franko’s frenzy of fun.”

Franko, Vindicator editor, was excited to welcome 287 golfers to the tee.

“We had a good first day with some hero-like scores,” Franko said. “Day No. 2 is always the test for golfers looking to make it to Sunday’s final round.”

The Farmers National Bank 54-hole stroke play tournament continues today, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Youngstown Country Club, Tippecanoe C.C., Avalon Lakes, Trumbull C.C. and Salem Golf Club.

Finals are set for Sunday at 9 a.m. at The Lake Club.

Admission is free and spectators are welcome at all Greatest events.