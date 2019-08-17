Extension office plans program on succulents

CANFIELD

The Mahoning County OSU Extension office, 490 S. Broad St., will host a program about succulents from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday. Margaret Biroschak will present. Cost is $15 and includes the program, coffee, light breakfast and handouts. For information, visit www.go.osu.edu/succulentgarden.

Woman sues Zoldan over injury to foot

YOUNGSTOWN

Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan is one of several defendants sued by a Santa Monica, Calif., woman who claims her foot was crushed by an intoxicated driver during a wedding reception last year at Zoldan’s Canfield home.

The civil complaint, filed Thursday by Cecille Gahr in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, says Gahr was a guest at that Aug. 19, 2018, wedding reception at Zoldan’s Sugarbush Drive home.

One intoxicated guest, identified in the suit as Ryan Cene of Canfield, “commandeered” an idling limousine that had been left unattended by the driver and ran over Gahr’s foot, causing injuries for which she will continue to require surgery, the suit states.

The suit seeks more than $25,000 from each defendant for counts against multiple defendants, including Zoldan and his wife Rori, who employed the limousine company and also provided “alcohol in excess” to reception guests, the suit states.

The Zoldans had yet to be served the lawsuit as of Friday and attorneys were not prepared to comment on it.

Road closure planned for East Market Street

Warren

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced East Market Street in Warren and Howland Township will be closed between Warren Sharon Road westbound and East Market Street for intersection reconfiguration.

The closure begins Tuesday and is expected to last through late September.

The detour for state Route 82 westbound will be state Route 46. The detour for Warren Sharon Road to eastbound Market Street will be Route 82 westbound to state Route 5 to Route 82 eastbound.

Route 5 in Bazetta Township will be reduced to one lane in each direction between North Park and Larchmont avenues for bridge repairs. The lane reduction begins Sept. 3 and is expected to continue through early October.

Finally, Route 46 just south of state Route 305 in Bazetta will be closed from Tuesday through late September for a culvert replacement. The detour will be Route 305 to state Route 11 to Route 82.

Nonviolence week honorees chosen

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Nonviolence Week Committee has selected Harry Edwards as its national recipient of the Simeon Book Award for Courage and Denise DeBartolo York as its local winner.

The awards are given to people who exhibit the courage and tenacity of Booker, a Youngstown native who became the first African-American reporter for the Washington Post and wrote about the civil rights movement for Jet magazine. The awards are part of the events during Nonviolence Week, Oct. 6-12.

For more than 50 years, Edwards has been a counselor for athletes in the areas of human rights, social justice and activism in athletics. He is currently a consultant for the San Francisco 49ers and the Golden State Warriors. DeBartolo York, who owns the 49ers, is a longtime supporter of women and minorities in the Mahoning Valley and in San Francisco.

Food and clothing events scheduled

YOUNGSTOWN

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, will have a food and clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Participants should bring containers and proper identification. Peoples Chapel Church of God, 2145 Hillman St., will have a food giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon today. Participants should bring proper identification.

Mahoning Avenue lane restrictions announced

AUSTINTOWN

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that until further notice, Mahoning Avenue eastbound, just west of state Route 46, will be reduced to one lane daily for drainage repairs. The $700,000 widening project is scheduled to be completed by late October.

Dealership pledges funds for project

BOARDMAN

A campaign to raise funds for Boardman’s Spartan Stadium project got a boost from a Mahoning Valley car dealer.

Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC has pledged $42,000 toward the third and final phase of the stadium project, raising the total donated by the dealer according to the Boardman Boosters.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, phase 3 includes boys and girls locker rooms with a total of 134 lockers, a formal front facade with donor wall, concessions with eating area, public restrooms, and ticket booths. Community donations entirely fund the new building.

Steve Cocca, a Boardman graduate, has donated a total of $50,000 to Spartan Stadium.

Go to www.boardmanstadium.org to find out more about the Stadium Project and how to donate.