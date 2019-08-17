Regional Chamber sets ribbon-cutting for four businesses

Staff report

Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced ribbon-cuttings for the opening or expansion of four Mahoning Valley businesses.

El Taco Feliz, 2014 North Road, Niles, will have its ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Monday. El Taco Feliz serves authentic Mexican and Texana dishes. The restaurant also features Mexican-style desserts and cocktails.

The restaurant operates from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For information, contact owner Ismael Sotelo, at 330-349-9007 or by email at enrrique19870419@gmail.com

The chamber will cut the ribbon for RISE Recovery, 3132 Belmont Ave., at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its two medication-assisted treatment and counseling centers in Youngstown and Warren.

RISE Recovery opened its first location on Belmont Ave. in January and made the decision to expand services into the Warren area in early June.

At the Belmont Avenue location, MAT and counseling services are available 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

At 1032 E. Market St., Warren, MAT and counseling services are available from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. RISE Recovery accepts Medicaid, Medicare and most major insurances.

For information, contact Megan Kovacich, 330-747-9551, ext. 77185, mkovacich@onehealthohio.org

The chamber and owners Laura Zavadil and Erica Fleming of Mega Barre Youngstown, 112 W. Western Reserve Road, Boardman, will have a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday

Barre Youngstown, a boutique fitness studio, is doing a workout of its own and transforming into Mega Barre Youngstown with the opening of a new location and introduction of the Lagree Fitness Megaformer to Northeast Ohio.

More information about Mega Barre Youngstown, including special pricing for founding members of the new studio, is available on the website megabarreyoungstown.com.

A ribbon-cutting for Party On!, 5796 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles, is at 3 p.m. Thursday. The chamber will celebrate the expansion of the business to a new, larger location.

Debbie Simon started Party On! on April 24, 1998, where she was later joined by her brother Jeff Lyda.

Party On! specializes in custom balloon orders for any occasions, including weddings, birthday parties and graduations.

The store operates Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For information, contact Lyda at 330-544-6606 or email info@partyonusa.com