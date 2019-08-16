Worshipers participate in Feast of Assumption

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

“Hail Mary, full of grace. The Lord is with you. Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus.”

This homage to the Virgin Mary filled the streets around St. Lucy Church as designated bearers of a statue of Mary marched around the block to conclude the church’s Feast of the Assumption of Mary on Thursday.

Participants also said the rosary as they walked and listened to music by the St. Margherita Blue Coat Band.

The Feast of the Assumption of Mary celebrates the assumption of her body into heaven.

Among the bearers were Tony Matash of Campbell, who has carried the statute of Mary for all of the 60 years he has been a member of the church; Brian Danilov; Vincenzo Bruno; Bob Berardino; and Angelo Ricchutti.

“It’s very emotional. We’re asking her for help from heaven,” Matash said.

“The Virgin Mary is the model of purity,” said Monsignor Peter Polando, who led the Mass.

“None of us are perfectly pure, but we should try to emulate her. We believe that someday we’re going to heaven,” said Msgr. Polando.

The Feast of the Assumption was for many of the more than 200 who attended the service an every-year family affair.

Among the worshipers were Daniel and Stefanie Schiavone of Poland and their children, Giovanna, 13, Arianna, 10, and Francesca, 8. Other family members present were Stefanie’s parents, John and Alberta Popovec, for whom St. Lucy is their home church.

“I’ve been coming to the Feast of the Assumption Mass since I can remember,” Stefanie said.

The Mass ended with a benediction inside the church and a move to the Palermo Center on church grounds to eat pasta and meatballs and salad.

“People stay around and socialize. We don’t get to see everybody all the time,” said Carmel Gerlick, president of the St. Lucy Cultural Society, which organizes the festival.

“It’s a very emotional, meaningful, prayerful day, Gerlick said.