Woman indicted in stabbing death

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a woman for a June 25 stabbing death in an East Side apartment.

Ashley Marie Eiland, 32, of Kendis Circle, is charged with murder and felonious assault for the death of Eugene Jones Jr., 36.

Reports said police found Jones stabbed about 2:45 a.m. June 25 inside Eiland’s apartment. She said on a 911 recording Jones was hitting her children so she grabbed a knife.

Eiland said on the recording she stabbed Jones after he punched her in the face. She has yet to be taken into custody.

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges:

Nicole L. Scott, 27, Hunter Avenue, two counts of forgery.

Deandre Levy, 28, c/o Mahoning County jail, domestic violence.

Daisy E. Huston, 20, Parkwood Avenue, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kashodah N. Davenport, 22, Steel Street, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

Jermaine L. White, 27, Kimblewick Lane Northeast, Warren, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Derrick Smith, 46, c/o Mahoning County jail, burglary, violating a protection order and arson.

Tyrone Brown, 21, Sunshine Avenue, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and violating a protection order.

Charles A. Huff, 56, Inverness Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Joseph Rodriguez, 34, Blossom Avenue, Campbell, aggravated possession of drugs.

Lorenzo K. Johnson, 34, East Judson Avenue, receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Tianna Shannon, 25, c/o Mahoning County jail, robbery, two counts of intimidation and retaliation.

Joshua Clark Heath, 45, Tod Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs.

Solangel Rodriguez, 26, Lincoln Park Drive, misdemeanor possession of drugs and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Joseph A. Ryan, 21, Cedar Avenue, Niles, vehicular assault and failure to stop after a nonpublic road accident.