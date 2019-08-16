Uber driver in Pa. convicted of raping intoxicated passenger
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — An Uber driver has been found guilty of raping an intoxicated woman he picked up at a casino near Philadelphia who became unconscious in his car.
The jury deliberated for nearly three hours on Thursday before finding Ahmed Elgaafary guilty of rape of an unconscious person, sexual assault and indecent assault charges.
Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says Elgaafary, 27, will be sentenced at a later date and then likely deported to Egypt, where he is a citizen.
Elgaafary picked up the woman up at Valley Forge Casino Resort in February. Prosecutors say he stretched the 15-minute ride home into a 53-minute one to assault the woman.
His lawyer, Melissa Berlot McCafferty, argued the sex was consensual. She says the woman seduced Elgaafary and he initially lied rather than admit he had cheated on his pregnant wife.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 2, 2018 8:25 p.m.
Pa. Uber driver accused of raping unconscious passenger
- May 23, 2018 9:20 a.m.
Ohio Uber driver sentenced for sexual assault of passenger
- April 7, 2019 9:07 p.m.
Student's slaying puts focus on ride-hailing safety, fake drivers
- July 20, 2016 1:43 p.m.
Man gets prison for raping unconscious Pa. college student
- April 8, 2019 midnight
Slaying puts focus on ride-hailing safety, fake drivers
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.