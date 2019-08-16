BREAKING: DeWine OKs disaster declaration for Trumbull County for July 20 storm

Surplus food/clothing on Saturday


August 16, 2019 at 12:54p.m.

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Participants should bring containers and proper identification.

Peoples Chapel Church of God, 2145 Hillman St., Youngstown, food giveaway, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants should bring proper identification.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

