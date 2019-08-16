Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Aug. 8

Bad check: A $1,043 check drawn from a closed account was written to Rachel’s Restaurant & Catering, 54 Westchester Drive.

Burglary: Took place at an apartment in the 4800 block of Westchester Drive. A window was broken, though other circumstances were unknown, a report said.

Criminal damaging: A decorative stone was knocked over and damaged at a business in the 4500 block of Norquest Boulevard.

Breaking and entering: Several juveniles reportedly broke into a home in the 90 block of Kenmar Court.

Identity fraud: A Paris Drive resident’s personal information was used without authorization.

Recovered property: Merchandise that had been stolen from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave., was returned to the big-box store.

Vandalism: A restroom was vandalized at Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road.

Overdose: A person was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after an apparent drug overdose at a Mahoning Avenue motel, though the report provided no further details.

Aug. 9

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 3600 block of Mahoning Avenue led to the arrest of Jessica L. Kelly, 42, of South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on one warrant each from Girard and Youngstown police.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 900 block of Compass West Drive, from which an item was taken.

Recovered property: An iPhone was found in the Austintown Plaza area, 6000 Mahoning Ave.

Domestic violence: Troy R. Folsom, 40, of New Road, Austintown, was charged with the crime after the mother of one of his children alleged that during an argument, an intoxicated Folsom grabbed and slammed her head into a door before closing the door on her right hand, which resulted in swelling and cuts to the affected area.

Summons: Officers responded to the Nottingham Avenue area regarding information about a driver who reportedly had been running people off the road before they charged Joseph A. Marriotti, 29, of Country Club Avenue, Youngstown, with operating a vehicle impaired. Marriotti refused to undergo a breath test; he also was cited on a charge of having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, a report indicated.

Aug. 10

Arrest: Raymond D. Ortiz of East Dewey Avenue, Youngstown, was arrested after police had pulled him over near Oakwood Avenue and discovered Ortiz, 24, was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court bench warrant.

Fight: Authorities answered a call pertaining to an apparent fight between two co-workers at a Rhode Island Drive apartment.

Aug. 11

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A North Meridian Road resident alleged a family member took a Honda Civic without permission.

Recovered property: A wallet was found near state Route 46 and Interstate 80.

Aug. 12

Arrest: A traffic stop near New Road resulted in the arrest of Justin A. Blalock, 31, of Aylesboro Avenue, Boardman. He was wanted on warrants charging failure to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Arrest: After being pulled over near North Four Mile Run and Raccoon roads, Cheryl A. Tibbits of Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, was taken into custody after police determined Tibbits, 51, was wanted on a warrant accusing her of failing to appear in Girard Municipal Court for a pretrial hearing.

Counterfeit: A woman reportedly used a phony $100 bill at a Sheetz gas station, 1101 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Summons: Authorities responded to a possible overdose in the 1000 block of Beaver Drive, where they charged Robert J. O’Malley III, 21, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, with operating a vehicle impaired. O’Malley refused to submit to a breath test, a report showed.

Arrest: Authorities were sent to the Trumbull County jail in Warren to take custody of Delvin R. Williams Sr., 38, of West Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, who faced a charge of complicity to identity fraud, a felony, regarding a crime last May at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Arrest: Columbiana police transferred custody of Andrew J. Wright, 32, to Austintown authorities after learning he was wanted on a felony theft-by-deception charge. Wright, of Riffle Road, Rogers, received $1,004 worth of store credit in late February at Home Depot, 6100 Mahoning Ave., by deceptive means, a report stated.

Criminal mischief: Someone wrote a threatening statement against police on the back of a mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery, 300 N. Raccoon Road.

Theft: A Social Security card and money were removed from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Osborn Place.

Aug. 13

Arrest: Weathersfield Township authorities handed John R. D’Altorio Jr., 42, to Austintown police. D’Altorio, who listed addresses on Kirk Road in Austintown and South Heights Avenue in Youngstown, was wanted on an Austintown Area Court warrant charging him with possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Possible theft: A phone case and a wallet were lost or stolen at Rulli Bros., 4331 Kirk Road.

Arrest: Officers on South Canfield-Niles Road picked up Peter J. Thompson of Garrettsville, on a Portage County Sheriff’s Department warrant. Thompson, 42, also was charged with falsification when, police alleged, he provided a false name, date of birth and Social Security number.

Theft: A package delivered to a home in the 4500 block of Kirk Road was stolen.

Theft: Ari’on M. McGeorge, 19, of Sycamore Street, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally neglecting to self-scan $143 worth of property while in Walmart.

Aug. 14

Arrest: Mill Creek MetroParks police relinquished custody of Sonji M. Atkinson, 53, to Austintown authorities. Atkinson, of West heights Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a theft warrant.

CANFIELD

Aug. 9

Arrest: Kevin Seamons, 32, of West Manor Avenue, Youngstown, was arrested during a traffic stop on Talsman Drive after officers learned he was wanted on a Campbell warrant.

Summons: After pulling him over in the 400 block of East Main Street, authorities wrote a summons charging Brandon Little, 35, of West Heights Avenue, Youngstown, with driving under suspension. Little also received a citation charging him with operating an unsafe vehicle.

Arrest: A traffic stop on East Main Street resulted in the arrest of Michael Stewart, 44, of Rayland, Ohio, who was wanted on an Ashland County, Ohio, warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Summons: Officers on East Main Street pulled over then wrote a summons charging James Kalasky, 70, of West Boulevard, Boardman, with driving under an administrative suspension.

Aug. 11

Arrest: Police on South Meridian Road took Brooke Mascarella, 29, into custody. Mascarella, of South Maryland Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a warrant charging her with failing to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.