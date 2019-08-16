Prosecutors to recommend two years in prison for Niles shooting death

Staff report

WARREN

Trumbull County prosecutors will recommend that Ryan M. Daniels Sr. get two years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to accidentally shooting a Niles woman to death outside of the Hideaway Lounge Feb. 24.

Police say Daniels, 29, of Warren accidentally shot a Britney Mazanec, 33, of Niles as she drove her car toward the exit of the Youngstown Road tavern. He pleaded guilty in common pleas court to reckless homicide and bringing a weapon into a liquor establishment premises.

An involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea to the other charges, all felonies.

Daniels, 29, of Warren, will be sentenced in about four weeks, after the county Adult Probation Department conducts a background check.

A Niles police detective testified at a hearing in Niles Municipal Court that Daniels twice struck the front passenger window of the car driven by Mazanec with his hand as she drove out of the parking lot.

He was holding a handgun, and the second time he struck the window, it went off, striking Mazanec in the arm and torso, killing her.