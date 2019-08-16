Patrol: Ohio trooper shot man who attacked him during chase


August 16, 2019 at 3:48p.m.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a state trooper shot a man who fled a traffic stop and then attacked him.

A spokesman for the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the 22-year-old suspect attacked the trooper after the man was hit by a stun gun after a chase late Thursday.

Lt. Craig Cvetan says investigators have not yet found that the man had a weapon.

He says a chase began near Middletown when the speeding driver failed to stop.

The patrol says the driver later stopped and ran and that the trooper used his stun gun on the man. The spokesman says that’s when the man attacked the trooper who then he fired two shots at the man.

The patrol says the trooper was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

