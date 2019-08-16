Patrol: Ohio trooper shot man who attacked him during chase
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a state trooper shot a man who fled a traffic stop and then attacked him.
A spokesman for the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the 22-year-old suspect attacked the trooper after the man was hit by a stun gun after a chase late Thursday.
Lt. Craig Cvetan says investigators have not yet found that the man had a weapon.
He says a chase began near Middletown when the speeding driver failed to stop.
The patrol says the driver later stopped and ran and that the trooper used his stun gun on the man. The spokesman says that’s when the man attacked the trooper who then he fired two shots at the man.
The patrol says the trooper was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 14, 2015 midnight
Man arraigned following South Side chase
- March 5, 2018 midnight
Wrong-way driver subdued by patrol
- May 2, 2006 midnight
OSHP, AUSTINTOWN POLICE Niles man is 'critical' after chase, rollover
- March 4, 2012 2:44 a.m.
Driver shot by trooper after chase near Lisbon
- April 18, 2017 11:30 a.m.
Youngstown man faces charge of assaulting state trooper
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.