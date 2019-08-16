Pa. man charged in product tampering
Associated Press
MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
A central Pennsylvania man is accused of putting people at risk by placing unidentified substances into consumer product packaging and returning the items to retail stores.
Police on Wednesday charged 58-year-old Robert Keith Burns of Mechanicsburg with reckless endangerment, theft by deception and criminal mischief through tampering.
The arrest affidavit says Burns wouldn’t tell investigators what materials were put inside of packaging for beauty aids and medication returned to stores or recovered from his home.
He’s in jail, unable to post $50,000 bail.
Burns doesn’t have a lawyer listed in court records.
Authorities seized packaging, glue, jars and white cream from a search of Burns’ home last week.
Police have said they are trying to determine what substances were used and haven’t fielded any reports of people being sickened.
