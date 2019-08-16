BREAKING: Customs outage causing huge lines, long delays at airports tonight

Olsen hearing provides no decision on his release


August 16, 2019 at 6:12p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — After more than two hours of testimony, a decision was not made today regarding the release of Justin Olsen.

Olsen was arraigned Monday on a federal charge of threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer.

Olsen is being represented by J. Gerald Ingram and Ross Smith.

In a search Olsen’s father Oakridge Drive home, investigators found 26 guns and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

Olsen will remain in the Mahoning County jail, pending a decision by U.S. Magistrate George Limbert.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000