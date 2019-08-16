BREAKING: DeWine OKs disaster declaration for Trumbull County for July 20 storm

Ohio unemployment rate remains same from June to July


August 16, 2019 at 1:40p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment remained the same from June to July.

State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4% in July. Ohio’s unemployment rate stood at 4.6 percent in July of last year.

The national rate was 3.7 percent in July, also unchanged from June, and down from 3.9 percent in June 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 4,500 jobs from June to July.

The agency reports gains in manufacturing, mining and logging, leisure and hospitality and educational and health services.

That outweighed losses in July in construction, professional and business services and trade, transportation, and utilities.

Government employment increased by 2,000 in July.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000