Ohio activists say thousands at risk of illegal voter roll purge
COLUMBUS (AP) — Voting rights activists say about 4,000 Ohio residents are at risk of being illegally removed from state voting rolls, a figure questioned by the state’s elections chief.
In a letter to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, representatives of the League of Women Voters Ohio, the NAACP and other groups requested that he pause the process that will remove 235,000 voters from the rolls Sept. 6.
The groups made their plea Thursday after looking at lists compiled by 88 county boards of election and released by LaRose in June.
Executive Director Jen Miller said the League of Women Voters is exploring all options to stop what she calls a “purge” of eligible voters, including lawsuits or ballot initiatives.
LaRose, a Republican, had requested help from her organization and other community groups to locate voters whose registrations were at risk. Churches, elected officials, and voting rights groups were among those who asked for the list.
