Objections voiced over non-involvement in dormitory planning

YOUNGSTOWN

Community members’ primary objection to the establishment of a dormitory at Mahoning County High School is that they were not involved in the planning process.

That sentiment was conveyed during a news conference this morning at Rising Star Baptist church.

“It was never the intention to sneak something in on the community,” said pastor of Rising Star Kenneth Donaldson, who is involved in the planning process.

Mahoning County Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick and other county, city and state officials announced the project at Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Ave.

The dormitory builds upon the model established by Mahoning County High School, which has graduated more than 300 students who had been expelled from other schools since opening in 2008, according to a release from the county Juvenile Court.

“The Mahoning Valley Children’s Task Force is proposing an expansion of MCHS to include a college prep dormitory facility option for children in grades seven through 12,” the release states. “MCHS operates on a restorative justice model, built upon recognition of the trauma and stress exposure of the children it serves.

“The next step in providing educational access to the most vulnerable at-risk students is a dormitory option that will ensure a stable lifestyle and the safety of trauma-informed, normalized, mentor and peer structures.”

Judge Dellick said the proposal is still being shaped, but officials are currently considering seeking $12 million from public and private sources to build a 200-bed facility, 100 beds in each gender-separated building.

She said the model mimics Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, which officials recently toured.

Parents of students in grades seven through 12 could opt to have them live at the dorm – potentially paid through state assistance – that would provide meals and a safe environment in which they can focus on their studies.