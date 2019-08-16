Greenland to Trump: Thanks, but we're not for sale
TASIILAQ, Greenland (AP) — Greenland said today it's happy President Donald Trump has taken an interest in the nation, talking to aides and allies about buying the island for the U.S., but that it's not for sale.
After reports Trump had spoken about the notion of buying Greenland, the semiautonomous Danish territory between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans issued a short statement to clarify it wasn't on the market.
"We see it as an expression of greater interest in investing in our country and the possibilities we offer," the government said. "Of course, Greenland is not for sale."
Lars Loekke Rasmussen, who served as Danish prime minister until June, weighed in on social media, tweeting "it must be an April Fool's Day joke" and that it was "totally" out of season.
A Trump ally told The Associated Press on Thursday the Republican president had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it. And a Republican congressional aide said Trump brought up the notion of buying Greenland in conversations with American lawmakers enough times to make them wonder, but they have not taken his comments seriously. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
"Because of the unofficial nature of the news, the government of Greenland has no further comments," Greenland said on its website.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 7, 2017 midnight
White House looks for ways to counter Comey
- January 6, 2018 midnight
Book release blows open feud between president, Bannon
- June 8, 2017 3:15 p.m.
RNC and White House allies work feverishly to lessen damage from Comey hearing
- February 10, 2017 noon
Trump backs aide who promoted his daughter’s fashion on TV
- December 31, 2018 12:40 p.m.
House Democrats have plan to re-open government
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.