Food, clothing giveaways Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN — East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, will have a food and clothing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Participants should bring containers and proper identification.

Peoples Chapel Church of God, 2145 Hillman St., will have a food giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants should bring proper identification.