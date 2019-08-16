Customs outage causing huge lines, long delays at airports tonight
Travelers entering the U.S. are experiencing delays because of a technology outage affecting Customs and Border Protection stations at several major airports.
CBP said today that it was experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems and was working to fix the problem.
Airports tweeted that CBP officers were manually processing travelers — Americans as well as foreign visitors. Some travelers tweeted photos and videos of huge lines.
CBP said its officers are processing travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining security.
