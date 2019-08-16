COVELLI CENTRE

Second-quarter finances

Operating surpluses and losses for the Youngstown-owned Covelli Centre during the second quarter, April through June, of each year since it opened.

2006: $107,671 loss

2007: $205,215 loss

2008: $10,669 loss

2009: $11,087 surplus

2010: $65,959 surplus

2011: $37,561 loss

2012: $229,740 surplus

2013: $205,857 surplus

2014: $577 surplus

2015: $85,803 loss

2016: $26,721 loss

2017: $84,267 loss

2018: $77,427 surplus

2019: $26,032 surplus

Sources: Vindicator files, Covelli Centre