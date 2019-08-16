COVELLI CENTRE
Second-quarter finances
Operating surpluses and losses for the Youngstown-owned Covelli Centre during the second quarter, April through June, of each year since it opened.
2006: $107,671 loss
2007: $205,215 loss
2008: $10,669 loss
2009: $11,087 surplus
2010: $65,959 surplus
2011: $37,561 loss
2012: $229,740 surplus
2013: $205,857 surplus
2014: $577 surplus
2015: $85,803 loss
2016: $26,721 loss
2017: $84,267 loss
2018: $77,427 surplus
2019: $26,032 surplus
Sources: Vindicator files, Covelli Centre
