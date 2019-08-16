COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Douglas T. Burdette, 48, of 8920 Herbert Road, Canfield, and Stephanie R. DeRose, 48, of same.

Damon L. Fiorentino, 23, of Youngstown, and Shiann E. Csernik, 22, of same.

Thomas E. Dorus, 31, of 4155 Claridge Drive, Austintown, and Jalela Zuher Ruheim, 37, of same.

Eric N. Anderson, 32, of 9808 Deltona Drive, New Middletown, and Megan L. Boosinger, 32, of same.

Jonathon R. Sprague, 22, of 14134 S. Pricetown Road, Salem, and Brittany M. Nichols, 21, of 5676 Thompson Clark Road, Bristolville.

Matthew J. Parise, 23, of 1741 Bears Den Road, Youngstown, and Carma G. Dovellos, 22, of same.

Paul H. Finney, 38, of 4155 E. Calla Road, New Middletown, and Gina M. Houser, 33, of same.

Jose M. Carrion Pagan, 37, of 877 Mabel St., Youngstown, and Grisel Robles, 34, of same.

David G. Clementi, 35, of 160 Ridgewood Drive, Boardman, and Amy L. Montgomery, 36, of Pittsburgh.

Kenneth D. Hardin, 59, of 203 East Main St., Austintown, and Diana L. Mason, 56, of same.

Christian R. Nemeth, 22, of 39 Creed St., Struthers, and Callie C. Roth, 21, of 140 Hood Drive, Canfield.

William R. Mosteller III, 21, of 12521 Bandy Road, Alliance, and Emily D. Curkendall, 22, of same.

Ryan E. Stoddard, 25, of 4617 Deer Creek Court, Apartment 4, Austintown, and Re’Nee M. M. Burney, 24, of same.

Sean M. Harris, 33, of 715 Oakridge Drive, Boardman, and Allison M. Ester, 33, of 12862 Calla Road, Salem.

Brian L. Bensinger, 26, of 71 S. Anderson Road, Austintown, and Krista R. Murray, 23, 11772 Detwiler Road, Columbiana.

Joseph M. Borg, 36, of 53 Newton Ave., Boardman, and Mindy A. Batton, 35, of same.

Jack R. Hamilton, 44, of 13075 Unity Road, New Springfield, and Allison M. Vistein, 43, of same.

John R. Ray, Jr., 57, of 4275 Burkey Road, Austintown, and Venerina V. Fabry, 56, of 2572 S. Hubbard Road, Lowellville.

Raymond J. Locke Opre, 34, of 63 N. Hazelwood Ave., Youngstown, and Sabrina R. Rader, 26, of same.

Glen R. Dragoiu, 41, of Akron, and Jessica D. Moore, 32, of 1326 Mere Court, Boardman.

Casey A. Farley, 39, of 4910 Brookwood Road, Boardman, and Laurie L. Saxon, 41, of 278 Shields Road, Boardman.

divorces asked

Jeffrey L. Feaster, 5575 Kirk Road, Canfield, v. Eva P. Feaster, Birmingham, Ala.

Andrew Snyder, 1813 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, v. Tracy Snyder, 1171 State St., Youngstown.

Georgette Rodriguez, 466 Whipple Ave., Campbell, v. Sean Reinke, Ontario, Calif.

Cindy V. Shepherd, of 890 Cook Ave. Apt. 4, Boardman, v. Michael Shepherd, of 531 Hyatt Ave., Campbell.

Lori Gilbert, of 128 Alburn Drive, Boardman, v. Matthew Gilbert, Ambridge, Pa.

Kayla Nielsen, 135 Morrison St., Struthers, v. Christopher P. Aczel, 8925 W. Calla Road, Canfield.

Jayne M. Calini, 7964 Aquadale Drive, Boardman, v. Edward J. Carlini, same.

Monica Motok, 342 Sixth St., Campbell, v. Robert Motok, 3203 Lewis-Seifert Road, Hubbard.

Wendy M. Andello-Janciga, 4147 Riverside Drive, Boardman, v. Jay A. Janciga, of same.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Richard L. Cavender, 3601 Highmeadow Drive, Canfield, and Deanne Cavender, 4175 S. Raccoon Road, Canfield.

David P. Gorrell, 4467 New Road, Austintown, and Tania R. Gorrell, 4463 Nantucket Drive, Austintown.

Mark R. Metzka, 2359 Shetland Lane, Poland, and Kari J. Metzka, 535 Edison St., Struthers.

Alan R. Johnson, 4244 Claridge Drive, Austintown, and Tamara L. Johnson, of 211 S. Edgehill Ave., Austintown.

Donald Mulholland, 35 Kroeck Ave., Austintown, and Cicelia Mulholland, 1436 Woodcrest Ave., Youngstown.

NEW COMPLAINTS

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA v. Edna Bellatto et al, foreclosure.

Key Bank NA v. Luther Rivers et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Nirmala Srivastava et al, foreclosure.

Jennifer L. Varley v. Nicole K. Bodnar, jury demand.

Anthony M. Billett v. Caliope E. Gialousis et al, jury demand.

Dennis Peebles et al v. Francisco J. Cruz, other torts.

Giana Musolino v. Dianne Yash et al, jury demand.

Lightning Rod Mutual Insurance Co. v. Austintown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc., complaint.

Misty M. Heaton v. Stephanie McCloud et al, jury demand.

American Service Insurance Co. v. Darrell Ford et al, complaint.

PNC Bank NA v. Jack E. Schneider et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Kimberly M. Butch et al, foreclosure.

Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Matthew P. Kamensky et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michael F. Golec Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Neil R. Kennedy et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown surviving spouse of Alpha L. Russ et al, foreclosure.

DOCKET

Virginia A. Kashmiry v. Donna Blisard et al, dismissed.

David Whalen v. William Pizzuto Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Rhonda Clark et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

Donald A. Simmons et al v. Kuntz Properties Inc., order of magistrate.

Carmen Rosado Rodriquez v. Nemenz Lincoln Knolls Market Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Justin Sayles v. Glenn Booth et al, settled.

Charles Harmon v. Matthew C. Hofus, settled.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Beverly M. Revak et al, order of magistrate.

Genesis Outdoor Advertising Inc. v. Keith Rogers et al, order of magistrate.

Marcia Harris v. City of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Carl Fleeton, sentenced.

State v. Christopher Jones, pleads guilty.

State v. Tamakia Bellard, sentenced.

State v. Kadamein R. Butler, sentenced.

State v. Randall Davis, pleads guilty.

State v. Jerry F. Lord, sentenced.

State v. Antoine Lomax, pleads guilty.

State v. Charlotte N. Sullivan, pleads guity.

State v. Daron N. Little, dismissed.

Dia Caffey et al v. Youngstown City Schools et al, order of magistrate.

Joseph Wells v. Apex Control Systems Inc., order of magistrate.

Catherine L. King et al v. Hollie E. Baun et al, order of magistrate.

Dianne L. McCarthy v. Cody L. Hartman et al, order of magistrate.

Chris Magnone v. Ford Motor Co., order of magistrate.

Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners v. Diane Less et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. James Vaughn et al, order of magistrate.

Sally Grabovac v. Phillip Strock et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Terrence N. Turner et al, order of magistrate.

Heidi L. Byers v. Daniel Morgan Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Heather C. Buehner et al v. Holly Ritchie et al, order of magistrate.

Kaitlyn Willis v. Casey Malone et al, order of magistrate.

Robert J. Bowens v. Steel Valley Paving and Concrete, order of magistrate.

Edward R. Andres v. Peggy S. Hudak et al, order of magistrate.

James Ferraro et al v. Jeffrey Hunter, order of magistrate.

Nissim Assouline et al v. Paul Bowman, order of magistrate.

Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium v. South Range School District Board of Education, order of magistrate.

Audry L. Saunders et al v. Carrie L. Farley et al, order of magistrate.

Craig Briggs v. Heath Dorian M.D. et al, order of magistrate.

KJS LLC v. City of Youngstown, order of magistrate.

Discover Bank v. Karen S. Hack, order of magistrate.

State v. Jesse J. Stewart Jr., sentenced.

State v. Mark Moody, pleads guilty.

State v. Shawn Hamlett, pleads guilty.

State v. Delord Green, pleads guilty.

State v. Marqueesha L. Irby, pleads guilty.

State v. Dwayne Shinn, sentenced.

State v. John E. Klacik, sentenced.

State v. Albert M. Gonzales, sentenced.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Darlene Ruess et al, dismissed.

US Bank NA v. Nicole L. Tieche et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Thurenata J. Johnson et al, dismissed.

Pamela J. Comstock et al v. Amanda J. Comstock, dismissed.

Joseph A. Green v. Nicholas Bell et al, order of magistrate.

Keybank NA v. Frank J. Roman et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

C. Ross Builders LLC v. Richard Dravecky et al, order of magistrate.

Melissa Timmerman v. Giant Eagle Inc. et al, settled.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Frank E. Crozier et al, order of magistrate.

M&T Bank v. Tina M. Hawk et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Yolanda Bracetty et al v. Vision Property Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Lisa Maiden v. City of Youngstown, settled.

Melissa M. Rios v. Hormel Foods Corp. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel Turner et al v. Dena M. Wright et al, order of magistrate.

James R. Dicioccio v. Jamey V. Myers et al, order of magistrate.

Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners v. Matthew G. O’Brien et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Willis M. Southerland Sr. et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Aaron E. Hutchins et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Peggy Birchfield et al, foreclosure.

Jeffrey D. Kriebel et al v. Mayme Frampton et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Rockne Flugan Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Paul Taylor et al, foreclosure.

RX Institutional Services LLC v. Continuing Healthcare Solutions Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. John W. Beato et al, order of magistrate.

American Express National Bank v. Danielle Tahos, order of magistrate.

Wright Patt Credit Union Inc. v. Jody E. Brendlinger et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jeffrey M. Haefke et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Kelly A. Orr et al, order of magistrate.