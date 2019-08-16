Car and bike show

COLUMBIANA

Columbiana Ford will have a car and bike show from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday to benefit Toys for Tots.

The event features live music, food vendors, a raffle and an appearance from Dave Robinson, an NFL hall of famer.

Dividend declared

CANFIELD

Farmers National Banc Corp. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.10 per share. The dividend will have a record date of Sept. 13 and will be payable to shareholders Sept. 30.

Power breakfast

HOWLAND

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a power breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 27 at Chick-Fil-A in Howland.

The event is designed to allow people to network.

Reservations are required by emailing Chelsea Pascarella at chelsea@regionalchamber.com with your company name, the names of those attending and their email addresses.

Stocks end a bumpy day mostly higher

Stocks ended another roller-coaster day mostly higher on Wall Street, making up just a fraction of the ground they lost in a huge plunge the day before.

Walmart was a standout Thursday, putting up a 6.1 percent gain after turning in solid results and raising its outlook for the year.

Americans spent more at retail stores and restaurants in July, a sign that concerns over weakening economic growth and a persistent trade war that have roiled financial markets have yet to dampen consumer confidence.

Retail sales rose a healthy 0.7 percent last month after a 0.3 percent gain in June, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Online retailers, grocery stores, clothing retailers and electronics and appliance stores all reported strong gains.

Consumer products makers were also winners. Kellogg added 3.2 percent and Procter & Gamble rose 1.4 percent.

Even as some cringe, Steve King’s support may endure

DES MOINES, Iowa

Rep. Steve King’s most recent insensitive remarks about rape are the kind that have doomed political candidates elsewhere, but some fellow Iowa Republicans say it’s possible they actually could help the embattled congressman’s re-election chances by reinforcing his credentials as a social conservative.

King made the comment Tuesday before a conservative group. He was attempting to justify his support for a ban on abortions without exceptions for rape and incest.

The assertion was reminiscent of Missouri Senate candidate Todd Akin’s “legitimate rape” comment in 2012 and Indiana Senate candidate Richard Mourdock’s statement months later that a pregnancy due to rape was “something God intended.”

However, many in King’s conservative district support his position on abortion.

Selected local stocks

