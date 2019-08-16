METRO DIGEST || Atty. Ingram to represent Olsen

Attorney Ingram to represent Justin Olsen

BOARDMAN

Longtime local attorney J. Gerald Ingram will represent 18-year-old Justin Olsen, according to federal court documents.

According to the docket, Olsen is also being represented by Atty. Ross Smith.

Olsen was arraigned Monday in the Thomas D. Lambros Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse downtown on a federal charge of threatening to assault a federal law-enforcement officer. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday for his continued detention hearing.

Local authorities arrested Olsen Aug. 7 after a six-month investigation into his online activity initiated by the FBI in Anchorage, Ala. In a search of Olsen’s father’s Oakridge Drive home, investigators found 23 guns, including five assault-style weapons and 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

Drugs, gun found while serving warrant

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police found more than 330 pills and a .20-gauge shotgun about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday while serving a search warrant at a 211 S. Portland Ave. home. Police were investigating drug activity.

Officers also found a scale that was hidden in a fake Bible, reports said.

Shawn Fletcher, 31, was arrested on drug charges. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Smith Twp. crash

SMITH

Troopers from the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a serious injury crash that occurred at 2:04 p.m. Thursday on Lake Park Boulevard at Price Avenue.

Joseph Amabeli, 32, of Sebring, was injured and transported to Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Michael Housler, 67, of Cadillac, Mich., was not injured.

According to a patrol report, Housler was driving a tractor-trailer. Amabeli was driving a pickup truck.

The patrol said Housler was backing out northbound across Lake Park from a driveway. Amabeli was traveling westbound on Lake Park. Housler’s trailer entered Amabeli’s path, causing them to collide. Amabeli had to be extricated from his vehicle by mechanical means.

A state trooper cited Housler for failure to yield from a private drive.

Hoerig appeal delayed

WARREN

The next chapter in the Claudia Hoerig saga – her appeal of the way her trial and sentencing were carried out – will be delayed again. She was convicted of killing her husband, Karl, in 2007 and fleeing to her native Brazil.

Her attorney, Michael Partlow of Kent, last week was granted an extension to file her main appeal document with the Warren-based 11th District Court of Appeals, but Partlow did not file it Thursday as required.

When he was granted his most recent extension Aug. 8 to investigate newly discovered matters involving an investigator who worked on her case, Magistrate Shibani Sheth-Massacci indicated that “No further extensions will be granted to [Claudia] in this matter.”

But a court official said Thursday that Partlow may be counting on additional time past his deadline for his documents to arrive by mail.

280 acres in Canfield annexed to city

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners on Thursday finalized the city of Canfield’s annexation of 280 acres of undeveloped farmland near U.S. Route 62 and Leffingwell Road in Canfield Township.

City and township officials have long mulled the annexation agreement for the Red Gate Farm property, which the city purchased in 2003.

The city intended to develop it then, but the recession in 2007 stayed those plans, city Mayor Richard Duffett told The Vindicator last September.

In January, city officials applied for Ohio Environmental Protection Agency loans to run water and sewer lines to the property, which is expected to cost at least $2.5 million, City Manager Wade Calhoun said at the time.

The property factors into the city’s future development plans, Calhoun said.

Motorcycle crash victim identified

YOUNGSTOWN

Police have identified Michael DeSantis, 29, as the man who was killed in a motorcycle accident about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on Powers Way near Pine Hollow Avenue.

Investigators said DeSantis was traveling west when his motorcycle crashed in the road and he died.

Police do not yet know what caused the motorcycle to crash.

Claim filed for deposit

BOARDMAN

A Poland woman claims she lost her $1,885.81 deposit on a table when Pennsylvania Hill Furniture unexpectedly closed, according to police reports.

The victim told police she put the deposit down July 15. She received a call Wednesday and was told the store was closing and her money would not be refunded.

The victim has filed reports with the Ohio Attorney General Office and Huntington Bank.

Theft reported

LIBERTY

A man reported the front door of his Edwards Street home was forcibly opened Monday and his television, an end table, two 10-inch sub woofers, a weed eater, three amplifiers, a machete and a George Foreman grill were missing.

The man told police he thinks two men who had moved out of the residence earlier that month were responsible, and none of their items were still at the house. He chose not to file charges according to a police report.

Election board to meet

LISBON

Columbiana County Board of Elections will meet at 1:30 p.m. today at the board office, 7989 Dickey Drive Suite #3. The board will certify nonpartisan candidate and liquor-control petitions.