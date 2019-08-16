2019 Farmers National Greatest Golfer Scores


August 16, 2019 at 4:33p.m.

Here are partial scores of Day 1 of the 2019 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of all the Valley.

==

Mens Open

Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 67

Pluchinsky Brandon Lake Club 67

Cilone Joe Lake Club 68

Frank Garrett Valley Golf Club 69

Porter Scott Tippecanoe Country Club 70

Tournoux Kevin Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 70

Daprille Vic Mill Creek Golf Course 71

Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course 71

Todd Griffin Youngstown Country Club 71

Zarlenga Josh Youngstown Country Club 71

Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 72

Hines Corey Riverview Golf Course 72

Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course 72

Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club 72

Cubellis Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course 73

Porter Michael Tippecanoe Country Club 73

Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course 74

Snyder Nolan Mill Creek Golf Course 74

Stark Justin Mill Creek Golf Course 74

Horne Bryan Tippecanoe Country Club 75

Kilgore David Salem Golf Club 75

Kreps Cade Mill Creek Golf Course 75

Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club 76

Romeo Vinny Avalon Lakes Golf Course 76

Mincher Matt Sylvan Heights Golf Course 89

==

Ladies Open

Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 72

Robertson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course 72

Molaskey Angela Knoll Run Golf Course 76

Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79

Jacobson Jenna Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 81

===

Seniors Open

Bellatto Geno Lake Club 65

Cogar Jim Avalon Lakes Golf Course 68

Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club 68

Milton Glenn Avalon at Squaw Creek 68

Santisi Frank The Links at Firestone Farms 68

Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course 71

Tims Clifford Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 71

Bordonaro Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course 72

Cooper David Yankee Run Golf Course 72

Lauer David Mill Creek Golf Course 73

Pico Jack Avalon Lakes Golf Course 73

Fisher Gary Yankee Run Golf Course 74

Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 74

Hall Bob Mill Creek Golf Course 79

===

Seniors 7-11

Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course 69

Gennaro Rocco Mill Creek Golf Course 73

Mcdevitt Brad Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 73

Piper Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course 74

Watson Mike Lake Club 76

Newell Don Pine Lakes Golf Course 78

Rosen Rich Parto's Driving Range 78

Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 79

Sofocleous Steve Lake Club 79

Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 80

Schneider David Avalon South Golf Course 80

==

Legends Open

Leonard Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 69

Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club 71

Piper Dennis Bronzewood Golf Course 73

Daum Ronald Avalon Lakes Golf Course 74

Vershum Raymond Mill Creek Golf Course 77

Sicafuse Don Vagabond 78

Cannon Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course 79

Thake Timothy Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course 79

Zarlenga Jim Youngstown Country Club 84

Balint Dan Mill Creek Golf Course 87

