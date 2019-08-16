2019 Farmers National Greatest Golfer Scores

Here are partial scores of Day 1 of the 2019 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of all the Valley.

More scores will be posted here later tonight.

==

Mens Open

Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 67



Pluchinsky Brandon Lake Club 67



Cilone Joe Lake Club 68



Frank Garrett Valley Golf Club 69



Porter Scott Tippecanoe Country Club 70



Tournoux Kevin Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 70



Daprille Vic Mill Creek Golf Course 71



Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course 71



Todd Griffin Youngstown Country Club 71



Zarlenga Josh Youngstown Country Club 71



Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 72



Hines Corey Riverview Golf Course 72



Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course 72



Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club 72



Cubellis Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course 73



Porter Michael Tippecanoe Country Club 73



Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course 74



Snyder Nolan Mill Creek Golf Course 74



Stark Justin Mill Creek Golf Course 74



Horne Bryan Tippecanoe Country Club 75



Kilgore David Salem Golf Club 75



Kreps Cade Mill Creek Golf Course 75



Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club 76



Romeo Vinny Avalon Lakes Golf Course 76



Mincher Matt Sylvan Heights Golf Course 89

==



Ladies Open

Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 72



Robertson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course 72



Molaskey Angela Knoll Run Golf Course 76



Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79



Jacobson Jenna Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 81

===

Seniors Open

Bellatto Geno Lake Club 65



Cogar Jim Avalon Lakes Golf Course 68



Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club 68



Milton Glenn Avalon at Squaw Creek 68



Santisi Frank The Links at Firestone Farms 68



Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course 71



Tims Clifford Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 71



Bordonaro Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course 72



Cooper David Yankee Run Golf Course 72



Lauer David Mill Creek Golf Course 73



Pico Jack Avalon Lakes Golf Course 73



Fisher Gary Yankee Run Golf Course 74



Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 74



Hall Bob Mill Creek Golf Course 79

===



Seniors 7-11

Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course 69



Gennaro Rocco Mill Creek Golf Course 73



Mcdevitt Brad Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 73



Piper Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course 74



Watson Mike Lake Club 76



Newell Don Pine Lakes Golf Course 78



Rosen Rich Parto's Driving Range 78



Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 79



Sofocleous Steve Lake Club 79



Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 80



Schneider David Avalon South Golf Course 80

==



Legends Open



Leonard Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 69



Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club 71



Piper Dennis Bronzewood Golf Course 73



Daum Ronald Avalon Lakes Golf Course 74



Vershum Raymond Mill Creek Golf Course 77



Sicafuse Don Vagabond 78



Cannon Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course 79



Thake Timothy Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course 79



Zarlenga Jim Youngstown Country Club 84



Balint Dan Mill Creek Golf Course 87