2019 Farmers National Greatest Golfer Scores
Here are partial scores of Day 1 of the 2019 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of all the Valley.
Mens Open
Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 67
Pluchinsky Brandon Lake Club 67
Cilone Joe Lake Club 68
Frank Garrett Valley Golf Club 69
Porter Scott Tippecanoe Country Club 70
Tournoux Kevin Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 70
Daprille Vic Mill Creek Golf Course 71
Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course 71
Todd Griffin Youngstown Country Club 71
Zarlenga Josh Youngstown Country Club 71
Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 72
Hines Corey Riverview Golf Course 72
Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course 72
Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club 72
Cubellis Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course 73
Porter Michael Tippecanoe Country Club 73
Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course 74
Snyder Nolan Mill Creek Golf Course 74
Stark Justin Mill Creek Golf Course 74
Horne Bryan Tippecanoe Country Club 75
Kilgore David Salem Golf Club 75
Kreps Cade Mill Creek Golf Course 75
Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club 76
Romeo Vinny Avalon Lakes Golf Course 76
Mincher Matt Sylvan Heights Golf Course 89
Ladies Open
Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 72
Robertson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course 72
Molaskey Angela Knoll Run Golf Course 76
Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79
Jacobson Jenna Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 81
Seniors Open
Bellatto Geno Lake Club 65
Cogar Jim Avalon Lakes Golf Course 68
Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club 68
Milton Glenn Avalon at Squaw Creek 68
Santisi Frank The Links at Firestone Farms 68
Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course 71
Tims Clifford Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 71
Bordonaro Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course 72
Cooper David Yankee Run Golf Course 72
Lauer David Mill Creek Golf Course 73
Pico Jack Avalon Lakes Golf Course 73
Fisher Gary Yankee Run Golf Course 74
Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 74
Hall Bob Mill Creek Golf Course 79
Seniors 7-11
Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course 69
Gennaro Rocco Mill Creek Golf Course 73
Mcdevitt Brad Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 73
Piper Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course 74
Watson Mike Lake Club 76
Newell Don Pine Lakes Golf Course 78
Rosen Rich Parto's Driving Range 78
Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 79
Sofocleous Steve Lake Club 79
Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 80
Schneider David Avalon South Golf Course 80
Legends Open
Leonard Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 69
Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club 71
Piper Dennis Bronzewood Golf Course 73
Daum Ronald Avalon Lakes Golf Course 74
Vershum Raymond Mill Creek Golf Course 77
Sicafuse Don Vagabond 78
Cannon Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course 79
Thake Timothy Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course 79
Zarlenga Jim Youngstown Country Club 84
Balint Dan Mill Creek Golf Course 87
