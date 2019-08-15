YSU senior Braswell contributed to 2016 FCS playoff run

By BRIAN DZENIS

bdzenis@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

One of the last remnants of Youngstown State’s 2016 FCS National Championship run is trying to help usher in a new era.

Redshirt senior wideout Jeremiah Braswell caught a 7-yard touchdown pass in the final 10 seconds of the Penguins’ 28-14 loss to James Madison on Jan. 7, 2017, in Frisco, Texas.

He’s the only player left on the current team that recorded a statistic in that game on either offense or defense.

Across the roster, there’s just seven players left who participated in that game. Senior Ryan Emans returned four punts. Quarterback Nathan Mays, linebackers Malachi Newell and Christiaan Randall-Posey, running back Joe Alessi and wideout Zack Torbert are listed in the box score from that game as participants.

“I remember what it meant to those guys and all the work we did on and off the field throughout the summer,” Braswell said of that part of his career. “That’s the kind of work we have to put in to get to that level.

“We came up short, but it’s my job along with the old guys to get these young guys ready and back to the big dance where hopefully, we can win it.”

Braswell was the team’s leader in receiving yards last season by catching 20 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Over the course of his career, he’s caught a pass from four different quarterbacks in a game.

“I’ve had confidence in every guy the coaches put in,” Braswell said. “I’ve liked every guy back there. I don’t have a favorite, whoever is taking the snap is my guy no matter what.”

YSU’s receivers have seen the depth change due to injuries. Darius Shackleford and Torbert are out for the season with a torn ACL and torn meniscus, respectively.

Samuel St. Surin and Natavious Payne are expected to be healthy for the Aug. 24 season opener against Samford, but aren’t practicing as they nurse minor injuries.

“We are successful by committee here. Once a guy goes down, we feel awful about it, but it’s the next guy up. It’s an opportunity for the younger guys,” wide receivers coach Tim Marlowe said. “Jake Coates has had great camp and is getting more reps with Payne out. You have C.J. Charleston in there and with Shackleford and Torbert out, we’re short at the X-receiver spot.

“Charleston is a [high school] running back learning to play receiver and right now, he looks like a natural,” Marlowe said.

With the new crop of receivers being asked to grow up fast, Braswell has become a leader and as he describes it, a “jokester” that can rib his teammates to motivate them.

He didn’t realize his distinction from the national championship game until he was asked about it.

“Now that you said that, I definitely feel old,” Braswell said. “I feel like I’m getting up there in age, but I’m just having fun as time goes by.”

LOCAL SPOTLIGHT

The team closed out practice on Wednesday with the offense attempting to run a 2-minute drill. Craycraft went first with the first-team offense and ended with a pick-six to D.J. Smalls. Mays took his turn with the second-team offense and Warren Harding graduate Troy Jakubec pulled down the overthrown toss. The freshman’s pick was the last play of the day.