Youngstown woman to face murder charge

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted a woman in connection with a June 25 stabbing death in an East Side apartment.

Ashley Marie Eiland, 32, of Kendis Circle, is charged with murder and felonious assault in the death of Eugene Jones Jr., 36.

Reports said police found Jones stabbed about 2:45 a.m. June 25 inside Eiland's apartment. She said on a 911 recording that Jones was hitting her children so she grabbed a knife.

Eiland said on the recording that she stabbed Jones after he punched her in the face.

She has yet to be taken into custody.