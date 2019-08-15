Youngstown woman to face murder charge
YOUNGSTOWN
A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted a woman in connection with a June 25 stabbing death in an East Side apartment.
Ashley Marie Eiland, 32, of Kendis Circle, is charged with murder and felonious assault in the death of Eugene Jones Jr., 36.
Reports said police found Jones stabbed about 2:45 a.m. June 25 inside Eiland's apartment. She said on a 911 recording that Jones was hitting her children so she grabbed a knife.
Eiland said on the recording that she stabbed Jones after he punched her in the face.
She has yet to be taken into custody.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 9, 2014 12:05 a.m.
Murder trial for Williams IV continued
- June 27, 2019 midnight
Woman on 911 tape: ‘My whole floor is bloody’
- July 11, 2014 12:08 a.m.
Suspect in Gina Burger killing faces death penalty
- September 8, 2014 2:22 p.m.
Williams murder trial postponed
- February 5, 2014 midnight
South Side stabbing trial underway
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.