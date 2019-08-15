Youngstown PD to have citizens' academy
YOUNGSTOWN — The police department is teaming up with the Diocese of Youngstown and the city school district for its latest Citizens Police Academy.
The academy, which begins Sept. 12, is designed to give people a view of what being a police officer is like. Attendees will be able to tour the police department and 911 Center and ride-alongs with police officers will also be arranged.
Classes will also be given in how officers have to approach certain situations and laws.
The academy will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday except Oct. 31 at the Choffin Career and Techincal Center, 200 E. Wood St.
Space is limited to 30 people. To reserve a spot, call 330-742-8921.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 27, 2006 midnight
Officials dedicate education center
- March 24, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Review of citizen Niles police complaints – few in number, but why?
- January 16, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Boardman community mobilizes to honor Heather Dobbins
- March 23, 2019 3:28 p.m.
Review of citizen Niles police complaints few in number
- December 23, 2003 midnight
2004 Citizens Police Academy has openings
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.