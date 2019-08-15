Youngstown PD to have citizens' academy

BREAKING: Opinion: Trumbull cannot use its funds for Kinsman causeway restoration

August 15, 2019 at 1:38p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The police department is teaming up with the Diocese of Youngstown and the city school district for its latest Citizens Police Academy.

The academy, which begins Sept. 12, is designed to give people a view of what being a police officer is like. Attendees will be able to tour the police department and 911 Center and ride-alongs with police officers will also be arranged.

Classes will also be given in how officers have to approach certain situations and laws.

The academy will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday except Oct. 31 at the Choffin Career and Techincal Center, 200 E. Wood St.

Space is limited to 30 people. To reserve a spot, call 330-742-8921.

