Woman says she lost $1,885 when Boardman store closed
BOARDMAN
A Poland woman claims that she lost her $1,885.81 deposit on a table when Pennsylvania Hill Furniture unexpectedly closed, according to police reports.
The victim told police on that she put the deposit down July 15. She received a call Wednesday and was told that the store was closing and she would not be refunded.
The victim has filed reports with the Ohio Attorney General Office and Huntington Bank.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.