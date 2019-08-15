BREAKING: US stocks steady after plunge; caution remains

Woman says she lost $1,885 when Boardman store closed


August 15, 2019 at 10:36a.m.

BOARDMAN

A Poland woman claims that she lost her $1,885.81 deposit on a table when Pennsylvania Hill Furniture unexpectedly closed, according to police reports.

The victim told police on that she put the deposit down July 15. She received a call Wednesday and was told that the store was closing and she would not be refunded.

The victim has filed reports with the Ohio Attorney General Office and Huntington Bank.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000