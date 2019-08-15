The Ohio Players in concert at amp

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Funk-R&B icons The Ohio Players will perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The band – featuring Billy Beck of Warren and Rick Ward of Youngstown – came into prominence in the 1970s with hits that include “Fire,” “Honey” and “Love Rollercoaster.”

It has released more than a dozen albums and has received 14 gold and platinum awards.

One testimonty of the success of the act, which formed in Dayton, is the number of artists who have sampled or re-recorded Ohio Players songs. The list includes Snoop Dogg, Salt-N-Pepa, Soundgarden and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The show is part of the Home Savings Community Event Series at the amp.

Tickets are $25.00 (reserved seating), $15 (VIP lawn) and $10 (lawn) and are available in advance at ticketmaster.com (fees apply).

Gates will open at 6 p.m.