THE 2019-20 SEASON FOR LOCAL THEATER, DANCE, MUSIC AND MORE PERFORMING ARTS OUTLOOK

YOUNGSTOWN PLAYHOUSE

Playhouse Lane, Youngstown 330-788-8739 or theyoungstownplayhouse.com

Show times: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays

“Dreamgirls”: Sept. 6-8, 13-15, main stage

“Art”: Sept. 27-29, Oct. 4-6, Moyer Room

“A Grand Night for Singing”: Oct. 18-20, 25-27, main stage

“The Drawer Boy”: Nov. 8-10, 15-17, Moyer Room

“Disney’s Frozen Jr.”: Dec. 6-8 (youth theater production)

“Shakespeare in Love”: Feb. 14-15, 21-23, main stage

“Venus in Fur”: March 6-8, 13-15, Moyer Room

“The Gone Away Place”: March 27-29 (youth theater production)

“The Light in the Piazza”: May 1-3, 8-10, main stage (a collaboration with the Dana School of Music)

“The Story of My Life”: May 29-June 1, June 5-7, Moyer Room

SALEM COMMUNITY THEATRE

490 E. State St., Salem, 330-332-9688

Show times: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays

“Mamma Mia!”: Sept. 20-22, 27-29

“The Addams Family”: Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-3

“A Christmas Carol”: Dec. 6-8, 13-15

“Aladdin Jr.”: Feb. 14-16, 21-23

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”: May 15-17, 22-24

“Beauty and the Beast”: Aug. 14-16, 21-23

HOPEWELL THEATRE

702 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, 330-746-5455

Show times: 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, with a single Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. the second weekend (unless otherwise noted)

“The Man with the Plastic Sandwich”: Aug. 30-31; Sept. 6-8

“Evita”: Oct. 25-27; Nov. 1-3

“Same Time, Next Year”: Jan. 10-11, 17-19

“Deathtrap”: Feb. 28-29; March 6-8

“Leading Ladies”: April 17-18, 24-26

“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance”: May 29-30; June 5-7

TRUMBULL NEW THEATRE

5883 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles, 330-652-1103

Show times: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays

“The Fox on the Fairway”: Sept. 6-7, 13-15, 20-22

“The Mousetrap”: Nov. 1-2, 8-10, 15-17

“Deep in the Heart of Tuna”: Jan. 10-11, 17-19, 24-26

“The Spitfire Grill”: March 6-7, 13-15, 20-22

“The Merry Wives of Windsor”: May 1-2, 8-10, 15-17

RUST BELT THEATER

Calvin Center, 755 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, 330-507-2358

Show times: 8 p.m.

“Franken Fabulous!”: Aug. 16-17, 23-24

“Serial Monogamy”: Sept. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21

“Living Dead: The Musical”: Oct. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26

“The Red Masquerade”: Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. at the B&O Station

“The Rockin’ Horribles”: Nov. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16

“How the Drag Queen Stole Christmas”: Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-22; and Dec. 14 and 21 at midnight

STAGE LEFT PLAYERS

Trinity Playhouse, 234 E. Lincoln Way, Lisbon, 330-831-7249

Show times: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays

“The Explorers Club”: Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5-6, 12-13

“Goldilocks in Bobby Socks”: Nov. 15-17, 22-24

“It’s Christmas, Carol!”: Dec. 6-8, 13-15

“Legally Blonde Jr.”: Jan. 10-12, 17-19

“Sherwood, the Adventures of Robin Hood”: April 17-19, 24-26

“Hey, Li’l Red!”: May 8-10, 15-17

“Freaky Friday”: June 19-21, 26-28

EASY STREET PRODUCTIONS

DeYor Performing Arts Center, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown

330-744-0264 or youngstownsymphony.com

“Miracle on Easy Street”: Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 14 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

CROWN THEATER PRODUCTIONS

Main Street Theater, 5 N. Main St., Columbiana

crowntheaterproductions.org

Show times: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays

“Get Smart”: Oct. 4-6, 11-13

“Shrek, the Musical Jr.”: Oct. 26-27 (2 p.m. both days)

“Mary Poppins”: Dec. 6-8, 13-15

“Charley’s Aunt”: Jan. 31-Feb. 2, Feb. 7-9

“Matilda The Musical”: March 27-29, April 5-7

TOP HAT PRODUCTIONS

4220 Youngstown Poland Road, Youngstown, 800-838-3006

Show time: 7:30 p.m. (unless otherwise noted)

“Sister Act”: Oct. 25-26, Nov. 1-2, 8-9

“Mangia”: (dinner show, 6:30 p.m. start), Jan. 17-18, 24-25, Jan. 31-Feb. 1

“Children of Eden”: March 20-21, 27-28, April 3-4

SELAH DESSERT THEATER

Selah Restaurant, 130 S. Bridge St., Struthers, 800-838-3006

Show times: 7:30 p.m.

“People Along the Way”: Sept: 26-28, Oct. 4-5

“Immigrant Garden”: Nov. 14-16, 22-23

“Sylvia”: March 5-7, 12-13

“Thrill Me”: May 14-16, 22-23

NEW CASTLE PLAYHOUSE

202 E. Long Ave., New Castle, Pa. 724-654-3437

Show times: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays

“Our Town”: Aug. 16-18, 23-25 (annex stage)

“The Snow Queen”: Sept. 27-29, Oct. 4-6 (youth production)

“Barefoot in the Park”: Nov. 15-17, 22-24 (annex stage)

“Mamma Mia!”: Dec. 6-8, 13-15 (main stage)

OAKLAND CENTER FOR THE ARTS KIDS FIRST INITIATIVE

Trinity Fellowship Church, 4749 South Ave., Boardman, 330-406-0606

Show times: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”: Oct. 11, 18, 20

“Disney’s Frozen Jr.”: Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-3

“A Christmas Story, the Musical”: Dec. 6-8, 13-15

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”: Feb. 7-9, 14-16

“Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat”: March 13-15, 20-22

“The Reluctant Dragon”: April 24-26

“The King and I”: May 8-10, 15-17

“Disney’s Little Mermaid”: Aug. 14-16, 22-23, 2020

MILLENNIAL THEATRE COMPANY

millennialtheatre.org

Fourth Annual Millennial Written Work: Jan. 24-26, 7:30 p.m., at Rust Belt Theatre, 755 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown; tickets at millennialtheatre.org or 330-507-2358.

Note: Starting in March, a full season of shows will take place at the Robins Theater in Warren, which is currently undergoing renovation. The season will be announced Sept. 16.

YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY THEATER

Ford Theater and Spotlight Theater, inside Bliss Hall on Wick Avenue,

330-941-3105

Show times: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays

“Speech & Debate”: Sept. 27-29, Oct. 4-6, Spotlight Theater

“Cabaret”: Nov. 15-17, 22-24, Ford Theater

Ten-Minute Plays (student works): Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., Spotlight Theater

YSU Dance Ensemble concert: Feb. 27-29 (Thursday through Sunday; no Sunday matinee), Ford Theater

Festival of New Works (student works): March 6-7, Spotlight Theater

“Romeo and Juliet”: April 3-5, 9-11 (Thursday through Sunday; no Sunday matinee the second week), Ford Theater

“The Heavy Hitters” cabaret: Oct. 18, 7 p.m., in Flad Pavilion, DeYor Performing Arts Center (this event is not included in the season-ticket package)

“A Kiss to Build a Dream on”: Feb. 14, 7 p.m., in Flad Pavilion (this event is not included in the season ticket package)

PIPINO PERFORMING ARTS SERIES OF YSU

Youngstownsymphony.com or 330-744-0264

National Marionette Theatre’s “Pinocchio”: Oct. 12, 11 a.m., Ford Theater, inside Bliss Hall, on the YSU campus

The Rhythm Method (all female string quartet): Nov. 8, 7 p.m., Butler Institute of American Art North building

American Brass Quintet: Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m., Ford Family Recital Hall, DeYor Performing Arts Center

Dance Theatre Harlem: Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m., Powers Auditorium, DeYor Performing Arts Center (this event is not part of the season-ticket package)

“The Good Humor Radio Hour” audio drama show: March 31-April 1, 7 p.m., Youngstown Playhouse

Ekmeles vocal ensemble presents “Seeds of Skies Alibis”: April 21, 7:30 p.m., McDonough Museum of Modern Art, YSU campus

WESTMINSTER COLLEGE THEATER

Beeghly Theater, Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pa.,

westminster.edu

“The Glass Menagerie”: Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 3, 2:30 p.m.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time”: March 26-28 at 7:30 p.m.; March 29, 2:30 p.m.

KENT STATE TRUMBULL THEATER

4314 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren,

330-675-8887

Show times: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays

“See No Beast, Hear No Beast, Speak No Beast” by Deaf Theatre of Ohio: Oct. 18-20, 25-27

“Dead Man’s Cell Phone”: Nov. 22-24, Dec. 6-8

“One Man Two Guvnors”: March 13-15, 20-22

“May Fourth Voices”: May 1-3

YOUNGSTOWN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

DeYor Performing Arts Center, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown, 330-744-0264 or youngstownsymphony.com

Performances are at 8 p.m.; classical concerts are in Ford Family Recital Hall and pops concerts are in Powers Auditorium

Karl Stamitz Viola Concert in D Major with YSO principal violist Michael Isaac Strauss: Sept. 28, Ford recital hall

The six Brandenburg Concerti: Oct. 19, Ford recital hall

Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20: Nov. 23, Ford recital hall

“A Country Christmas,” featuring Rachel Potter and Patrick Thomas: Dec. 7, Powers Auditorium

“Now That’s Italian” with Alyson Cambridge and James Valenti: Feb. 15, Powers Auditorium

Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, Haydn’s Symphony No. 94, and Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances: March 21, Ford recital hall.

John Williams Tribute: April 25, Powers Auditorium

WARREN PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

First Presbyterian Church, 256 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warre, 330-399-3606 or warrenphilharmonic.org

Concerts start at 3 p.m.

“Magic Spells”: Oct. 6

“Paris in Spring”: April 19

DEYOR PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

260 W. Federal St., Youngstown, 330-744-0264 or youngstownsymphony.com

Joe Augustine: Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Ford recital hall

TEDx Youngstown: Sept. 7, 9 a.m., Ford recital hall

“Why Me? Part II”: Sept. 21, 8 p.m., Powers Auditorium

“The Great Russian Nutcracker”: Dec. 18, 7 p.m., Powers Auditorium

Basile: Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m., Ford recital hall

BALLET WESTERN RESERVE

218 W. Boardman St., Youngstown,

330-744-1934

For tickets: stambaughauditorium.com

“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 6, 7 p.m.; Dec. 8, 2 p.m. At Stambaugh Auditorium

Building Art fundraiser: March 22, 6 p.m., at the BWR building

Young dancers: March 23, 3 p.m., BWR building

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland: May (date TBA) Warren Civic Music Association

Four by Four: Oct. 22

Ted Vigil’s Musical Tribute to John Denver: Nov. 14

Christmas Wonderland: Dec. 4

Divas3: March 26

The Gatlin Brothers: April 28

COVELLI CENTRE

229 E. Front St., Youngstown

ticketmaster.com

Daryl Hall and John Oates: Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Ghost: Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Five Finger Death Punch: Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m.

Sesame Street Live: Nov. 30, 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m.; Dec. 1, 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m.

Disney On Ice: Dec. 26-27, 7 p.m.; Dec. 28, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.; Dec. 29, 1 and 5 p.m.

Toughest Monster Trucks: Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.

PACKARD MUSIC HALL

1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren

ticketmaster.com

Kenny G: Sept. 7, 8 p.m.

Klea Blackhurst: Sept. 18, 10:30 a.m.

Straight On (Heart tribute): Sept. 21, 8 p.m.

Theory of a Deadman: Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Gaither Vocal Band: Oct. 12, 6 p.m.

Three Dog Night: Nov. 17, 7 p.m.

Dr. James Delgado: Nov. 20, 10:30 a.m.

Femmes of Rock: Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Dec. 17, 7 p.m.

Tom Toro: March 18, 10:30 a.m.

Chris Lemmon: April 15, 10:30 a.m.

DUTCH VILLAGE INN

150 E. state Route 14, Columbiana

330-482-5050 or dasdutchvillage.com

All events are dinner-theater shows

“The Honeycomb”: Aug. 15-16, noon

“Vintage Soul”: Sept.12-13, noon; Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

“An Afternoon with Dean and Friends”: Oct. 2-3, noon

“Murder at the Drac Shack”: Oct. 25, noon and 7 p.m.

Ryan and Friends (comedian-ventriloquist): Nov. 8, 7 p.m.; Nov. 9, noon

“Unto Us – The Nativity Story”: Dec. 5-6, noon; Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

“A Down Home Country Christmas”: Dec. 12-13, noon; Dec. 13, 7 p.m.

“A Big Band Christmas”: Dec. 20-21, 7 p.m.

“Let’s Celebrate! New Year’s Eve with Vintage band”: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

STAMBAUGH AUDITORIUM

1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown, 330-259-0555 or stambaughauditorium.com

The Guess Who: Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.

David Phelps and Sandi Patty: Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Sawyer and Awaken: Oct. 11, 8 p.m.

“The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” film: Oct. 27, 4 p.m.

Battle of the Big Bands: Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Celtic Woman: Best of Christmas: Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Show times: 7 p.m.

The New York Tenors: Sept. 12

OPERA WESTERN RESERVE

Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown

operawesternreserve.org

Performance at 7:30 p.m.

“Macbeth”: Nov. 15

YOUNGSTOWN FOUNDATION AMPHITHEATRE

Front Steet at North Phelps Street, Youngstown

ticketmaster.com

The Ohio Players: Aug. 17, 7 p.m.

Fabulous Flashbacks: Aug. 23, 7 p.m.

Steely Dan: Aug. 27, 8 p.m.

Rob Thomas: Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Disco Inferno: Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.