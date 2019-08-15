Saturday Tee Times — 2019 Farmers National Greatest Golfer
SATURDAY, Aug. 17
Round 2 of the Farmers National Bank
54-hole stroke play tourney
Play at 5 courses Saturday
(CLICK HERE ARE THE DAY 1 FRIDAY TEE TIMES)
==
Avalon Golf and Country Club — All Seniors
10:30 Bordonaro Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course
Bellatto Geno Lake Club
Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course
10:39 Milton Glenn Avalon at Squaw Creek
Hall Bob Mill Creek Golf Course
Cooper David Yankee Run Golf Course
10:48 Santisi Frank The Links at Firestone Farms
Cogar Jim Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Lauer David Mill Creek Golf Course
10:57 Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Tims Clifford Tamer Win Golf and Country Club
Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club
11:06 Pico Jack Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Fisher Gary Yankee Run Golf Course
Rosen Rich Parto's Driving Range
11:15 Mcdevitt Brad Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Schneider David Avalon South Golf Course
Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course
11:24 Newell Don Pine Lakes Golf Course
Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course
Gennaro Rocco Mill Creek Golf Course
11:33 Sofocleous Steve Lake Club
Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Watson Mike Lake Club
11:42 Piper Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Ryan Tim Windmill Lakes
Rouzer Gary Walnut Run Golf Course
11:51 Gessler Lennie Mill Creek Golf Course
Schneider Leonard Reserve Run Golf Course
Beard John Reserve Run Golf Course
12:00 Cullen John Reserve Run Golf Course
Burley Chuck Duck Creek Golf Course
Russo Tim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
12:09 Brett Daral Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
Taneri William Northwood Golf Club
Letcher Larry Pine Lakes Golf Course
12:18 Davidson Frank Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Gessner Larry J Tippecanoe Country Club
Newton Chuck Pine Lakes Golf Course
12:27 Marovich Paul Sylvan Heights Golf Course
Dunch John Pine Lakes Golf Course
Fisher Fred Lake Club
12:36 Lewis Gary Mill Creek Golf Course
Haldi Rick Mill Creek Golf Course
Baynots JJ Lakeside Golf Course
==
==
Tippecanoe Country Club — Men's 10-12
10:00 Alfano Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
Sabella Lorenzo Henry Stambaugh Golf Course
Keller Michael The Links at Firestone Farms
10:09 Daggett Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Jaffer Adil Tippecanoe Country Club
Vocature Cody Mill Creek Golf Course
10:18 Isaacson Marc Lake Club
Bisconti Anthony Tippecanoe Country Club
Carpenter James Yankee Run Golf Course
10:27 Dobos Matt Avalon at Squaw Creek
Schafer Jason Lakeside Golf Course
Thomas Justin Select ---
10:36 Polombi Ray Vagabond
Stanton William Reserve Run Golf Course
Bailey Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course
10:45 Nagy William Pine Lakes Golf Course
Soltis Kevin Lake Club
Ignazio Dave Lakeside Golf Course
10:54 Iaderosa Gregory Tippecanoe Country Club
Sanders Patrick Parto's Driving Range
Rogers Jr Ronald Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
11:03 Evans Wayne Avalon South Golf Course
Vrontos Bill Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Snyder Ron Lake Club
11:12 Pahoulis Vasili Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Pfund Michael Mill Creek Golf Course
Petrillo Carmine Squaw Creek Country Club
11:21 Smith John Mill Creek Golf Course
Ford Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course
Sawayda Michael Windmill Lakes Golf Course
11:30 Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course
Lapolla Jr James Trumbull Country Club
Keller Corey The Links at Firestone Farms
11:39 Brown Jr Mark Lake Club
Mayo John Tippecanoe Country Club
Frazier Kyle Vagabond
11:48 Lorenzi Matthew Mill Creek Golf Course
Fabiilli Dominic Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Zabel Andrew Lake Club
11:57 Tabak Sr. Dave Knoll Run Golf Course
Mckee Gabriel Pine Lakes Golf Course
Daley Thomas Knoll Run Golf Course
12:06 Depasquale Dino Pine Lakes Golf Course
Eubank Phil Mill Creek Golf Course
Costantini Joe Yankee Run Golf Course
12:15 Simcox Jeff Yankee Run Golf Course
Palumbo Jamie Oak Tree Country Club
Amendola Tony Lake Club
12:24 Jones Sr. Scott The Links at Firestone Farms
Rivello Jason Knoll Run Golf Course
Crago Jay Black Hawk Golf Course
12:33 Rob Kapalko Razor Pine Lakes Golf Course
Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms
12:42 Jacobson Jenna Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Molaskey Angela Knoll Run Golf Course
Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club
12:51 Robertson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course
Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course
1:00 Ladies Seniors
Ladies Seniors
Ladies Seniors
1:09 Ladies Seniors
Ladies Seniors
Ladies Seniors
1:18 Ladies Seniors
Ladies Seniors
Ladies Seniors
==
==
Trumbull Country Club — Men’s 3-6, All Legends
10:40 Griggs Matthew Riverview Golf Course
Hunter Ronnie Pine Lakes Golf Course
Smoot Steve Yankee Run Golf Course
10:49 Miller Brian Pine Lakes Golf Course
Todd Dylan Youngstown Country Club
Rohan George Lake Club
10:58 Myers Brian Lake Club
Velasquez Brian Lake Club
Mumaw Brian Mill Creek Golf Course
11:07 Ward Samuel The Links at Firestone Farms
Dees David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Howard Dave Knoll Run Golf Course
11:16 Venrose Rob Mill Creek Golf Course
Braham William Riverview Golf Course
Karzmer justin Mill Creek Golf Course
11:25 Dripps Lawson Tippecanoe Country Club
Perry Tony Valley Golf Club
Hall Taylor Pine Lakes Golf Course
11:34 Klucinec Will Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Dankovich Josh Meander Golf Course
Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course
11:43 Harris Paul J Flying B Golf Course
Schubert Keith Yankee Run Golf Course
Hazy John Mill Creek Golf Course
11:52 Keller Paul The Links at Firestone Farms
Polinsky Ron Yankee Run Golf Course
Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club
12:01 Nesselrotte Nate Mill Creek Golf Course
Loomis Charlie Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Jones JP Lake Club
12:10 Sandy Tony Pine Lakes Golf Course
Linert Jim Tippecanoe Country Club
Nolen James Walnut Run Golf Course
12:19 Zarlenga Jim Youngstown Country Club
Cannon Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course
Vershum Raymond Mill Creek Golf Course
12:28 Thake Timothy Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course
Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club
Bennett Pete Tippecanoe Country Club
12:37 Piper Dennis Bronzewood Golf Course
Balint Dan Mill Creek Golf Course
Sicafuse Don Vagabond
12:46 Daum Ronald Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Leonard Robert Mill Creek Golf Course
Brown Robert E Sylvan Heights Golf Course
12:55 Istnck Rick Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Nagy Dave Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Chenet Bob Avalon Lakes Golf Course
1:04 Isaacson Ike Reserve Run Golf Course
Troll Charles Valley Golf Club
Fabrizio Breeze Mill Creek Golf Course
1:13 Regano Philip Knoll Run Golf Course
Dunn John Lake Club
Gallagher Mike The Links at Firestone Farms
1:22 Gala Vinny The Links at Firestone Farms
Tresino Todd Old Dutch Golf Course
==
==
Youngstown Country Club — Men's Open, Men’s 13-15
10:40 Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course
Cilone Joe Lake Club
Wire Shawn Lake Club
10:49 Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club
Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course
Kilgore David Salem Golf Club
10:58 Porter Michael Tippecanoe Country Club
Hines Corey Riverview Golf Course
Frank Garrett Valley Golf Club
11:07 Porter Scott Tippecanoe Country Club
Zarlenga Josh Youngstown Country Club
Karzmer Jonah Lake Club
11:16 Todd Griffin Youngstown Country Club
Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course
Mincher Matt Sylvan Heights Golf Course
11:25 Daprile Vic Mill Creek Golf Course
Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Horne Bryan Tippecanoe Country Club
11:34 Doughton John Doughton Golf Course
Snyder Nolan Mill Creek Golf Course
Kreps Cade Mill Creek Golf Course
11:43 Cubellis Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course
Tournoux Kevin Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Pluchinsky Brandon Lake Club
11:52
Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club
Stark Justin Mill Creek Golf Course
Romeo Vinny Avalon Lakes Golf Course
12:01 Moore Jay Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Ramun Michael Mill Creek Golf Course
Wilson Ken Pine Lakes Golf Course
12:10 Nappi Edward Lake Club
Page Rocky Lake Club
Grimm Mike Tamer Win Golf and Country Club
12:19 Skelly Michael Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Petrillo Tony Mill Creek Golf Course
Klim Tom Lake Club
12:28 Dimuzio Jim Tippecanoe Country Club
Heid William Mill Creek Golf Course
Wilson Taylor Mill Creek Golf Course
12:37 Smyczynski Andy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Zahnle ll Mark Mill Creek Golf Course
Pasco Stephen Mill Creek Golf Course
12:46 Haggerty Michael Tippecanoe Country Club
Grunenwald Eric Vagabond
Ferrell Sr Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course
12:55 Serich Robert Mill Creek Golf Course
Missik Michael Yankee Run Golf Course
Rudolph John Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
1:04
Harris Paul Mill Creek Golf Course
Noll Zach Salem Hills Golf Course
Musguire Leland R Castle Hills Golf Course
1:13 Duffett Ray Tippecanoe Country Club
Skelley Drew Reserve Run Golf Course
Kahari Cham Mill Creek Golf Course
1:22 Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course
Stilgenbauer Dane Mill Creek Golf Course
Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range
1:31 Diloreto Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
Carkido Ben Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Kennedy Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course
1:40 Yemma Gary Mill Creek Golf Course
Clewell Lucian Salem Golf Club
Shovlin Bill Pine Lakes Golf Course
1:49 Marsh Joshua Pine Lakes Golf Course
Koch Bradley Mill Creek Golf Course
==
==
Salem Golf Club — Men’s 7-9 & 16-20
10:00 Todd Hunter Youngstown Country Club
Jacobson Zach Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Schuler James Reserve Run Golf Course
10:09 Saadey Jon Tippecanoe Country Club
Mcduff Mark Mill Creek Golf Course
Gaca Jim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
10:18 Ross Carl Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Stanton Dan Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Jakubovic Marc Lake Club
10:27 Randolph Josh The Links at Firestone Farms
Durina Michael Squaw Creek Country Club
Tinney Bob Mill Creek Golf Course
10:36 Haseley Robert Squaw Creek Country Club
Diloreto Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course
Sympson Ken Lake Club
10:45 Manos Nick Mill Creek Golf Course
Alfano Jr. Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course
Snyder Jake Lake Club
10:54 Alcorn Patrick Lake Club
Bianco Angelo Mill Creek Golf Course
Popio Frank Lakeside Golf Course
11:03 May Matthew The Links at Firestone Farms
Leonard Rob Lake Club
Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course
11:12 Heasley Shane Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Guerrieri Michael Tippecanoe Country Club
Bindas Paul Mill Creek Golf Course
11:21 Mosca Joe Mill Creek Golf Course
Morris Hank Mill Creek Golf Course
Myers Aj The Links at Firestone Farms
11:30 Burke Christopher Yankee Run Golf Course
Dager Chad Riverview Golf Course
Begeot Thom Deer Creek Golf Course
11:39 Barnot Jason Mahoning Country Club
Gorman Jt Lake Club
Amedia Adrian Tippecanoe Country Club
11:48 Vanes Robert Mill Creek Golf Course
Fanto Joe Lake Club
Houser Brian Yankee Run Golf Course
11:57 Batchelor Andrew The Links at Firestone Farms
Palmer Vince Avalon at Squaw Creek
Whippo Merrill The Links at Firestone Farms
12:06 Kerola Jacob Pine Lakes Golf Course
Horacek Daniel Reserve Run Golf Course
Connell Tim Mill Creek Golf Course
12:15 Garrett Rance Reserve Run Golf Course
Monico Dan Knoll Run Golf Course
Standohar Jimmy Avalon at Squaw Creek
==
==
SUNDAY, Aug. 18
GREATEST ADULTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Presented and hosted by The Lake Club.
Top 90 players from Friday and Saturday compete.
