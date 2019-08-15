Saturday Tee Times — 2019 Farmers National Greatest Golfer


August 15, 2019 at 12:42a.m.

SATURDAY, Aug. 17

Round 2 of the Farmers National Bank

54-hole stroke play tourney

Play at 5 courses Saturday

(CLICK HERE ARE THE DAY 1 FRIDAY TEE TIMES)

==

Avalon Golf and Country Club — All Seniors

10:30 Bordonaro Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course

Bellatto Geno Lake Club

Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course

10:39 Milton Glenn Avalon at Squaw Creek

Hall Bob Mill Creek Golf Course

Cooper David Yankee Run Golf Course

10:48 Santisi Frank The Links at Firestone Farms

Cogar Jim Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Lauer David Mill Creek Golf Course

10:57 Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Tims Clifford Tamer Win Golf and Country Club

Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club

11:06 Pico Jack Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Fisher Gary Yankee Run Golf Course

Rosen Rich Parto's Driving Range

11:15 Mcdevitt Brad Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Schneider David Avalon South Golf Course

Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course

11:24 Newell Don Pine Lakes Golf Course

Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course

Gennaro Rocco Mill Creek Golf Course

11:33 Sofocleous Steve Lake Club

Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Watson Mike Lake Club

11:42 Piper Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Ryan Tim Windmill Lakes

Rouzer Gary Walnut Run Golf Course

11:51 Gessler Lennie Mill Creek Golf Course

Schneider Leonard Reserve Run Golf Course

Beard John Reserve Run Golf Course

12:00 Cullen John Reserve Run Golf Course

Burley Chuck Duck Creek Golf Course

Russo Tim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

12:09 Brett Daral Bedford Trails Public Golf Course

Taneri William Northwood Golf Club

Letcher Larry Pine Lakes Golf Course

12:18 Davidson Frank Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

Gessner Larry J Tippecanoe Country Club

Newton Chuck Pine Lakes Golf Course

12:27 Marovich Paul Sylvan Heights Golf Course

Dunch John Pine Lakes Golf Course

Fisher Fred Lake Club

12:36 Lewis Gary Mill Creek Golf Course

Haldi Rick Mill Creek Golf Course

Baynots JJ Lakeside Golf Course

==

==

Tippecanoe Country Club — Men's 10-12

10:00 Alfano Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course

Sabella Lorenzo Henry Stambaugh Golf Course

Keller Michael The Links at Firestone Farms

10:09 Daggett Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Jaffer Adil Tippecanoe Country Club

Vocature Cody Mill Creek Golf Course

10:18 Isaacson Marc Lake Club

Bisconti Anthony Tippecanoe Country Club

Carpenter James Yankee Run Golf Course

10:27 Dobos Matt Avalon at Squaw Creek

Schafer Jason Lakeside Golf Course

Thomas Justin Select ---

10:36 Polombi Ray Vagabond

Stanton William Reserve Run Golf Course

Bailey Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course

10:45 Nagy William Pine Lakes Golf Course

Soltis Kevin Lake Club

Ignazio Dave Lakeside Golf Course

10:54 Iaderosa Gregory Tippecanoe Country Club

Sanders Patrick Parto's Driving Range

Rogers Jr Ronald Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

11:03 Evans Wayne Avalon South Golf Course

Vrontos Bill Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Snyder Ron Lake Club

11:12 Pahoulis Vasili Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Pfund Michael Mill Creek Golf Course

Petrillo Carmine Squaw Creek Country Club

11:21 Smith John Mill Creek Golf Course

Ford Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course

Sawayda Michael Windmill Lakes Golf Course

11:30 Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course

Lapolla Jr James Trumbull Country Club

Keller Corey The Links at Firestone Farms

11:39 Brown Jr Mark Lake Club

Mayo John Tippecanoe Country Club

Frazier Kyle Vagabond

11:48 Lorenzi Matthew Mill Creek Golf Course

Fabiilli Dominic Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Zabel Andrew Lake Club

11:57 Tabak Sr. Dave Knoll Run Golf Course

Mckee Gabriel Pine Lakes Golf Course

Daley Thomas Knoll Run Golf Course

12:06 Depasquale Dino Pine Lakes Golf Course

Eubank Phil Mill Creek Golf Course

Costantini Joe Yankee Run Golf Course

12:15 Simcox Jeff Yankee Run Golf Course

Palumbo Jamie Oak Tree Country Club

Amendola Tony Lake Club

12:24 Jones Sr. Scott The Links at Firestone Farms

Rivello Jason Knoll Run Golf Course

Crago Jay Black Hawk Golf Course

12:33 Rob Kapalko Razor Pine Lakes Golf Course

Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms

12:42 Jacobson Jenna Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Molaskey Angela Knoll Run Golf Course

Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club

12:51 Robertson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course

Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course

1:00 Ladies Seniors

Ladies Seniors

Ladies Seniors

1:09 Ladies Seniors

Ladies Seniors

Ladies Seniors

1:18 Ladies Seniors

Ladies Seniors

Ladies Seniors

==

==

Trumbull Country Club — Men’s 3-6, All Legends

10:40 Griggs Matthew Riverview Golf Course

Hunter Ronnie Pine Lakes Golf Course

Smoot Steve Yankee Run Golf Course

10:49 Miller Brian Pine Lakes Golf Course

Todd Dylan Youngstown Country Club

Rohan George Lake Club

10:58 Myers Brian Lake Club

Velasquez Brian Lake Club

Mumaw Brian Mill Creek Golf Course

11:07 Ward Samuel The Links at Firestone Farms

Dees David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

Howard Dave Knoll Run Golf Course

11:16 Venrose Rob Mill Creek Golf Course

Braham William Riverview Golf Course

Karzmer justin Mill Creek Golf Course

11:25 Dripps Lawson Tippecanoe Country Club

Perry Tony Valley Golf Club

Hall Taylor Pine Lakes Golf Course

11:34 Klucinec Will Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Dankovich Josh Meander Golf Course

Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course

11:43 Harris Paul J Flying B Golf Course

Schubert Keith Yankee Run Golf Course

Hazy John Mill Creek Golf Course

11:52 Keller Paul The Links at Firestone Farms

Polinsky Ron Yankee Run Golf Course

Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club

12:01 Nesselrotte Nate Mill Creek Golf Course

Loomis Charlie Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Jones JP Lake Club

12:10 Sandy Tony Pine Lakes Golf Course

Linert Jim Tippecanoe Country Club

Nolen James Walnut Run Golf Course

12:19 Zarlenga Jim Youngstown Country Club

Cannon Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course

Vershum Raymond Mill Creek Golf Course

12:28 Thake Timothy Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course

Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club

Bennett Pete Tippecanoe Country Club

12:37 Piper Dennis Bronzewood Golf Course

Balint Dan Mill Creek Golf Course

Sicafuse Don Vagabond

12:46 Daum Ronald Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Leonard Robert Mill Creek Golf Course

Brown Robert E Sylvan Heights Golf Course

12:55 Istnck Rick Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

Nagy Dave Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Chenet Bob Avalon Lakes Golf Course

1:04 Isaacson Ike Reserve Run Golf Course

Troll Charles Valley Golf Club

Fabrizio Breeze Mill Creek Golf Course

1:13 Regano Philip Knoll Run Golf Course

Dunn John Lake Club

Gallagher Mike The Links at Firestone Farms

1:22 Gala Vinny The Links at Firestone Farms

Tresino Todd Old Dutch Golf Course

==

==

Youngstown Country Club — Men's Open, Men’s 13-15

10:40 Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course

Cilone Joe Lake Club

Wire Shawn Lake Club

10:49 Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club

Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course

Kilgore David Salem Golf Club

10:58 Porter Michael Tippecanoe Country Club

Hines Corey Riverview Golf Course

Frank Garrett Valley Golf Club

11:07 Porter Scott Tippecanoe Country Club

Zarlenga Josh Youngstown Country Club

Karzmer Jonah Lake Club

11:16 Todd Griffin Youngstown Country Club

Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course

Mincher Matt Sylvan Heights Golf Course

11:25 Daprile Vic Mill Creek Golf Course

Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Horne Bryan Tippecanoe Country Club

11:34 Doughton John Doughton Golf Course

Snyder Nolan Mill Creek Golf Course

Kreps Cade Mill Creek Golf Course

11:43 Cubellis Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course

Tournoux Kevin Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

Pluchinsky Brandon Lake Club

11:52

Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club

Stark Justin Mill Creek Golf Course

Romeo Vinny Avalon Lakes Golf Course

12:01 Moore Jay Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Ramun Michael Mill Creek Golf Course

Wilson Ken Pine Lakes Golf Course

12:10 Nappi Edward Lake Club

Page Rocky Lake Club

Grimm Mike Tamer Win Golf and Country Club

12:19 Skelly Michael Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Petrillo Tony Mill Creek Golf Course

Klim Tom Lake Club

12:28 Dimuzio Jim Tippecanoe Country Club

Heid William Mill Creek Golf Course

Wilson Taylor Mill Creek Golf Course

12:37 Smyczynski Andy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

Zahnle ll Mark Mill Creek Golf Course

Pasco Stephen Mill Creek Golf Course

12:46 Haggerty Michael Tippecanoe Country Club

Grunenwald Eric Vagabond

Ferrell Sr Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course

12:55 Serich Robert Mill Creek Golf Course

Missik Michael Yankee Run Golf Course

Rudolph John Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

1:04

Harris Paul Mill Creek Golf Course

Noll Zach Salem Hills Golf Course

Musguire Leland R Castle Hills Golf Course

1:13 Duffett Ray Tippecanoe Country Club

Skelley Drew Reserve Run Golf Course

Kahari Cham Mill Creek Golf Course

1:22 Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course

Stilgenbauer Dane Mill Creek Golf Course

Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range

1:31 Diloreto Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course

Carkido Ben Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Kennedy Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course

1:40 Yemma Gary Mill Creek Golf Course

Clewell Lucian Salem Golf Club

Shovlin Bill Pine Lakes Golf Course

1:49 Marsh Joshua Pine Lakes Golf Course

Koch Bradley Mill Creek Golf Course

==

==

Salem Golf Club — Men’s 7-9 & 16-20

10:00 Todd Hunter Youngstown Country Club

Jacobson Zach Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Schuler James Reserve Run Golf Course

10:09 Saadey Jon Tippecanoe Country Club

Mcduff Mark Mill Creek Golf Course

Gaca Jim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

10:18 Ross Carl Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Stanton Dan Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

Jakubovic Marc Lake Club

10:27 Randolph Josh The Links at Firestone Farms

Durina Michael Squaw Creek Country Club

Tinney Bob Mill Creek Golf Course

10:36 Haseley Robert Squaw Creek Country Club

Diloreto Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course

Sympson Ken Lake Club

10:45 Manos Nick Mill Creek Golf Course

Alfano Jr. Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course

Snyder Jake Lake Club

10:54 Alcorn Patrick Lake Club

Bianco Angelo Mill Creek Golf Course

Popio Frank Lakeside Golf Course

11:03 May Matthew The Links at Firestone Farms

Leonard Rob Lake Club

Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course

11:12 Heasley Shane Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Guerrieri Michael Tippecanoe Country Club

Bindas Paul Mill Creek Golf Course

11:21 Mosca Joe Mill Creek Golf Course

Morris Hank Mill Creek Golf Course

Myers Aj The Links at Firestone Farms

11:30 Burke Christopher Yankee Run Golf Course

Dager Chad Riverview Golf Course

Begeot Thom Deer Creek Golf Course

11:39 Barnot Jason Mahoning Country Club

Gorman Jt Lake Club

Amedia Adrian Tippecanoe Country Club

11:48 Vanes Robert Mill Creek Golf Course

Fanto Joe Lake Club

Houser Brian Yankee Run Golf Course

11:57 Batchelor Andrew The Links at Firestone Farms

Palmer Vince Avalon at Squaw Creek

Whippo Merrill The Links at Firestone Farms

12:06 Kerola Jacob Pine Lakes Golf Course

Horacek Daniel Reserve Run Golf Course

Connell Tim Mill Creek Golf Course

12:15 Garrett Rance Reserve Run Golf Course

Monico Dan Knoll Run Golf Course

Standohar Jimmy Avalon at Squaw Creek

==

==

SUNDAY, Aug. 18

GREATEST ADULTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Presented and hosted by The Lake Club.

Top 90 players from Friday and Saturday compete.

