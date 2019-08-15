POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Aug. 8

Theft: A North Carolina Place woman discovered a $2,850 gift card had been stolen.

Aug. 12

Drug paraphernalia: Police reported that a suspected marijuana pipe with residue was found near Belaire Lane and Clyde Street.

BOARDMAN

Aug. 8

Criminal damaging: A vehicle in the 2000 block of Country Club Avenue was found with a scrape mark to its driver’s-side door.

Stolen property: Officers were dispatched to the Trumbull County jail to pick up Justin C. Reese, 30, of Larry Lane, Cortland, who was charged with receiving stolen property, related to an Aug. 3 incident in which a landscaper discovered a $600 backpack-style leaf blower had been taken from a front yard in the 1300 block of Huntington Court.

Criminal damaging: A Leighton Avenue woman showed police a slice in a portion of lining to her above-ground swimming pool. Damage was estimated at $100.

Possible theft: Three Ohio dealer license plates were lost or stolen at Coventry Auto Sales, 6192 Southern Blvd.

Threats: Authorities received a tip that a Homestead Drive man had made threatening social-media comments before they viewed Facebook posts he shared, one of which purportedly showed a photograph of what appeared to be a high-powered rifle accompanied with a cryptic inscription. Also included was an FBI statement pertaining to the recent high-profile mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, a report stated.

Theft: Natasha L. Mitchum, 42, of West Glenaven Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan $68 worth of grocery items while in Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: Authorities charged Cathy A. Allaby, 26, and Eric D. Carbone, 36, both of Indianola Road, Boardman, with theft and complicity to theft, respectively, after about $23 worth of merchandise that included socks was stolen from T.J. Maxx & More, 717 Boardman-Poland Road.

Aug. 9

Assault: An employee with a South Avenue long-term care facility alleged a resident dug her fingernails into the accuser’s arm and tried to punch her during an argument that evidently was related to the patient’s medication.

Theft: An official with a Boardman condominium association told police he and several other members discovered $2,100 had been removed from the association’s checking account.

Theft: A Boardman High School student noticed $70 as well as a $50 gift card missing from his locker.

Domestic violence: Youngstown police handed to township authorities Robert B. Williamson of Willow Drive, Boardman, who was wanted on a felony domestic-violence charge after an Aug. 6 situation in which his girlfriend alleged he struck her forehead, leaving a large bump, when he reportedly thought she had taken a beer from him. The charge was elevated because Williamson, 53, has two prior such convictions, a report indicated.

Drugs: Authorities received an alert about an erratic driver on Market Street before pulling over and charging Richard R. Thompson, 42, of Diehl-South Road, Leavittsburg, with drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia. Found were a large bag of suspected marijuana, 2 grams of suspected crack cocaine and a vape pen with suspected marijuana oil, police alleged.

Robbery: A township man told police two men followed him as he walked through a church parking lot off Buena Vista Avenue before one of the robbers tackled him, took his wallet and the two fled. A friend of the victim’s reported one of the men had a gun in his waistband, a report said.

Theft: Laura A. Buckley, 44, of Hudson Drive, Boardman, was charged in the theft of $195 worth of socks and other items from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Misuse of a credit card: An Allen Drive woman found out her stolen card had been used without authorization to make a total of $3,051 worth of purchases at three township stores.

Theft: Deanna J. Shane of Salinas Trail, Boardman, was charged after police alleged Shane, 48, stole about $263 worth of socks and other property from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall.

Theft: An employee with a Market Street restaurant discovered a $150 catalytic converter had been stolen off his vehicle while he was at work.

Aug. 10

Arrest: Officers answered a call regarding a man passed out in a vehicle in the 4000 block of Glenwood Avenue, where they charged David A. Williams, 55, with operating a vehicle impaired and obstructing official business after alleging he refused several times to get out of his pickup truck and at one point grabbed the steering wheel instead. Williams, of South Hazelwood Avenue, Youngstown, also refused to undergo a breath test, a report showed.

Domestic violence: A 16-year-old Youngstown boy faced a charge after his mother, of Boardman, alleged that during an argument, he threatened to stab her and stopped short of punching her.

Stolen property: A Youngstown woman learned that her stolen debit card had been used to make six unauthorized purchases, two of which were declined, at Southern Park Mall stores.

Theft: Leah L. Klein of Lakeshore Drive, Struthers, was charged after officers alleged that while in Walmart, Klein, 33, purposely neglected to self-scan about $27 worth of property by placing some items on top of others at a self-checkout machine.

Trespassing: Police filed a criminal-trespassing charge against Ruthann E. Buckley, 42, after alleging she was at Walmart in violation of a Sept. 10, 2018, warning to stay out of the big-box store. Buckley, of Idora Avenue, Youngstown, also was wanted on a Liberty Township warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

Theft: The owner of Lads ‘n’ Lasses Academy, 8388 Tod Ave., discovered three unauthorized electronic withdrawals had been made to the business’s account.

Theft: A Garden Valley Drive woman told authorities she had given a contractor a $1,000 down payment to have her backyard leveled, but that the work was never finished.

Aug. 11

Arrest: Police responded to a report about a suspicious man in the 100 block of Erskine Avenue, where they took Nicholas J. Burnett, 34, of Erskine, Boardman, into custody. He was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Breaking and entering: Someone entered an apartment complex in the 100 block of Carter Circle via unknown means and apparently tampered with a coin-operated washing machine and dryer.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly left in a gray Chevrolet sport utility vehicle after having taken from Walmart a $40 set of earbuds.

Theft: A nurse with Greenbriar Center, a nursing home at 8064 South Ave., told police a recent audit revealed that one prescription pill was missing.

Theft by deception: A Stadium Drive woman discovered $10,683 was missing from her checking account after she had sent $468 to a business that supposedly offered security upgrades to her computer, a move that may have set into motion the events that resulted in her loss.

Criminal damaging: The owner of a residence in the 7000 block of Paxton Road found seven small holes in a garage door, possibly from a low-caliber firearm.

Drugs: Officers conducted a drug-related investigation at a home in the 600 block of Cathy Way regarding a suspicious lock box a resident had brought to their attention before they reportedly found in the box several hypodermic needles, a spoon with burn marks common in drug use and gray rocks that were suspected of being heroin. No arrests had been made at the time of the report, however.

Theft: A Boardman man reported his wallet stolen while he patronized a Boardman-Poland Road movie theater.

Theft: Four women reportedly fled after having stolen $2,500 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret in Southern Park Mall.

Aug. 12

Arrest: Police arrested Jason A. Riser, 45, at his Stoney Creek Court residence after discovering the Boardman man was wanted on a Liberty domestic-violence warrant.

Burglary: To a home in the 700 block of Paxton Road, where the front door was found open. Missing was $9,125 worth of property that included a TV projector and a 72-inch screen.

Auto theft: A 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from a driveway in the 7100 block of Harrington Avenue.

Stolen property: Police were sent to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to pick up Amanda R. Swanter, 40, of Robinwood Lane, New Middletown, who faced one count each of misuse of a credit card and receiving stolen property. While checking out of a Tiffany Boulevard motel last month, a Streamwood, Ill., woman reported items missing that included a pair of sunglasses, $50 and a credit card, which someone purportedly tried to use at Walmart to rack up $1,070 worth of fraudulent charges, a report indicated.

Theft: A man noticed $100 missing from his Newport Drive residence.

Theft: Amy J. Songer, 37, of Thalia Avenue, Youngstown, was charged, accused of stealing $167 worth of children’s outfits and other clothing items from Kohl’s.

Domestic violence: A 17-year-old Boardman girl was charged with the crime after officers investigated a report she had left her residence without permission. After being found, the teen’s foster mother came to the scene, where she alleged the girl kicked someone in a vehicle, then tried to force the victim out of the car.

Theft: Lynda S. Livermore, 51, who listed addresses on Price Road in Youngstown and Mulberry Run Drive in Mineral Ridge, faced a theft charge. Livermore was accused of stealing a $182 dental product March 18 from Kohl’s.

Theft: A woman reported $860 worth of jewelry missing from her Squirrel Hill Drive home.

Aug. 13

Aggravated menacing: A worker with Sandwich Factory, 6128 Market St., alleged a co-worker yelled several threats regarding doing bodily harm to the accuser.

Theft: John A. Walker Jr., 27, of Hickory Lane, Warren, was picked up at the Trumbull County jail on a theft count, related to a Dec. 20, 2018, shoplifting situation in which a $600 vacuum cleaner was taken from Bed, Bath & Beyond, 550 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A Gertrude Avenue woman told officers four people had entered her car, and that $250 was missing from her purse.

Theft: Four women who appeared to be in their 20s reportedly stole $814 worth of outfits and boots from Cirilla’s, an adult-oriented store at 64 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Chloe N. Caban of Tenney Avenue, Campbell, was charged after authorities alleged Caban, 20, intentionally neglected to self-scan $36 worth of merchandise, including lipstick, while in Walmart.

Theft: Officers were dispatched to Boardman Area Court to phone book Jesus M.D. Arroyo, 29, who faced a felony-theft charge. Arroyo, of West LaClede Avenue, Youngstown, was accused of renting a $1,982 gas-pressured power washer and a $4,242 sander May 2 from Rental Corral, 4627 Market St., and failing to return the items.