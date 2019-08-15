POLAND Residents air concerns over public basketball court

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

POLAND

What township resident Alec Catsoules called “a hidden gem of Poland” drove local basketball players and Cliffview Drive residents to a special trustees meeting Wednesday night.

Dozens of township residents showed up to voice opinions about the existence of a public basketball court in their neighborhood.

About 30 years ago, a homeowner on the street built a basketball court adjacent to his house, but did so on township property.

It has since become a popular spot for local kids to shoot hoops.

But activity on the street has riled neighbors, who complain of speeding and influxes of parked cars.

One neighbor, who wished to remain unidentified, said she’s counted as many as 21 cars parked on the street belonging to people using the court.

Catsoules, who plays basketball at the court and lives on Cliffview Drive, pointed out that it’s the only public court in the township. He called the court “iconic,” adding that its setting, 98 steps down the side of a cliff, is like “something out of a movie.”

Police Chief Brian Goodin said he’s received calls regarding noise, parking and license plates from out of state, which turned out to be rental cars.

But he has not encountered issues with drug use there.

While Wednesday’s meeting became contentious, representatives of both sides of the discussion amicably talked outside the township building afterward.

Trustee Eric Ungaro said township leadership is working with Poland schools Superintendent David Janofa to come up with a solution.

“We inherited it, and we’re just trying to address it now and move on the best we can,” Ungaro said.