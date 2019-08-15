Man shot in leg won't cooperate with Youngstown police

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man shot three times in the leg early Wednesday was uncooperative and refused to give any names to police.

Officers were called about 12:35 a.m. to the 1200 block of Ives Street, where they found a 25-year-old man in a home with bullet wounds to his leg.

A man told police the victim is his brother and he was shot on the sidewalk, but refused to give his name or the victim’s name.

The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.