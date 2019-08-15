Man shot in leg won't cooperate with Youngstown police
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said a man shot three times in the leg early Wednesday was uncooperative and refused to give any names to police.
Officers were called about 12:35 a.m. to the 1200 block of Ives Street, where they found a 25-year-old man in a home with bullet wounds to his leg.
A man told police the victim is his brother and he was shot on the sidewalk, but refused to give his name or the victim’s name.
The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 31, 2013 9:21 a.m.
Man shot twice won’t cooperate with cops
- December 26, 2013 9:45 a.m.
Man shot in leg on Christmas afternoon
- July 23, 2004 midnight
Police warn about scam
- June 27, 2003 midnight
711 expressway closed
- July 31, 2017 10:18 a.m.
Man who was stabbed gets stitched but won't snitch
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.