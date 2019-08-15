Man dies in Powers Way motorcycle crash
YOUNGSTOWN
Police are trying to figure out how a man died about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in a motorcycle crash on Powers Way.
Lt. William Ross of the Accident Investigation Unit said the motorcycle was heading west when it crashed but investigators do not yet know what caused the crash.
Police said the name of the rider will be released by the Mahoning County Coroner's Office.
