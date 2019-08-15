Local lawyer Ingram will represent teen Olsen in fed case
BOARDMAN
Long-time local attorney J. Gerald Ingram will represent 18-year-old Justin Olsen, according to federal court documents.
Olsen was arraigned Monday on a federal charge of threatening to assault a federal law-enforcement officer. The arraignment was in the Thomas D. Lambros Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse downtown. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday for his continued detention hearing.
According to the docket, Olsen is also being represented by attorney Ross Smith.
Local authorities arrested Olsen Aug. 7 after a six-month investigation into his online activity initiated by the FBI in Anchorage, Ala. In a search of Olsen’s father’s Oakridge drive home, investigators found 23 guns, including five assault-style weapons and 10,000 rounds of ammunition.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 13, 2019 12:28 a.m.
Boardman teen faces fed charges in threat case
- August 8, 2019 11:53 a.m.
Boardman man arraigned today for threatening fed officers
- August 12, 2019 7:17 p.m.
Boardman teen's menacing case now handled by feds
- August 9, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Boardman teen charged with threatening fed, gay bar
- August 14, 2019 12:01 a.m.
Documents reveal why feds tracked, arrested Boardman teen
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.