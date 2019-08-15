BREAKING: Opinion: Trumbull cannot use its funds for Kinsman causeway restoration

Liberty man says door forced open, items taken include machete


August 15, 2019 at 11:47a.m.

LIBERTY

A man reported the front door of his Edwards Street home was forcibly opened Monday and items including his television, a white end table, two 10-inch sub woofers, a weed eater, three amplifiers, a machete and a George Foreman grill were missing.

The man told police he thinks two men who had moved out of the residence earlier that month were responsible, and none of their items were still at the house. He chose not to file charges according to a police report.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000