Liberty man says door forced open, items taken include machete

LIBERTY

A man reported the front door of his Edwards Street home was forcibly opened Monday and items including his television, a white end table, two 10-inch sub woofers, a weed eater, three amplifiers, a machete and a George Foreman grill were missing.

The man told police he thinks two men who had moved out of the residence earlier that month were responsible, and none of their items were still at the house. He chose not to file charges according to a police report.