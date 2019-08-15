Japanese students immerse themselves in Western culture

By JUSTIN DENNIS

jdennis@vindy.com

Norie Sasaki told The Vindicator she was moved by how often Americans communicate with smiles.

Local families who have been hosting Japanese exchange students for the past three weeks said they learned though cultural norms may highlight behavioral differences in school-age children from other countries – Japanese children are often raised to be more emotionally reserved – the language of childhood is universal.

Norie, 12, and Daiki Kato, 13, who both hail from Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, spent some of their summer with American host families in Boardman and Canfield as part of the annual 4-H LABO program.

LABO – an abbreviation of the words language laboratory – is a way for Japanese exchange students to completely immerse themselves in Western culture and strengthen their English-language skills, said Gary Reel, who has been the program’s local coordinator for about 30 years.

“It’s a crash course in being American,” he said. “They know that’s the language of the world, as far as business.”

Families from Trumbull, Ashtabula and Summit

counties also hosted LABO students this year. Through LABO, Japanese students are paired with host families with children of similar age.

Jennifer Kadilak, the Boardman Schools English teacher who hosted Norie, said the language barrier was daunting at first, but Norie and Kadilak’s 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, ultimately found other ways to connect – the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” or Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” for example.

Before long, they were choreographing their own pop song dances.

“They’re tight. They are together from when they wake up [to] when they go to bed,” Jennifer Kadilak said.

Around a summer campfire, Jennifer and Sophia sang the children’s song “The Other Day I Met a Bear” and found Norie already knew the tune. She taught them the Japanese lyrics, Jennifer said.

“I think her confidence [in English] is growing,” Jennifer said. “I think it helps when Sophia tries Japanese and she messes up.”

In Canfield, Daiki got to take in the natural splendor on visits to Lanterman’s Mill in Mill Creek Park and the Pymatuning Spillway photographing native insects during his treks, said his host, Sharlene Piper, a teacher at the Potential Development school in Youngstown.

Daiki told The Vindicator he’ll remember the American outdoors the most, particularly Niagara Falls, which he agreed is totemo oki, or “very big.”

Daiki showed the Pipers how to make gyudon, a rice bowl traditionally topped with beef and onion and simmered in a sweet sauce.

“I liked it,” said Sharlene’s 12-year-old son, Tyler.

“[LABO is] something I think everybody should have a chance to do in their life,” he added.

Sharlene said she would definitely participate in LABO again.

“I’ve learned to respect other cultures more. … I’ve learned how the cultures are different – how [Daiki is] so reserved,” she said. “I’ve also learned that kids are kids. [Daiki’s] got the same typical mannerisms as my child.

“I know I’m going to cry [when he leaves]. He’s become part of the family. He’s not just a visitor. He’s one of ours.”